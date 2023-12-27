Australian Open 2024 Schedule: When And Where Can You Watch The Tournament?

The Australian Open signals the return of elite ATP and WTA Tour tennis, with the action down under set to begin in early 2024.

Players will flock to Melbourne for the first tennis major of the year, with up to 2,000 points on offer and tasty clashes at the top of the men’s and women’s rankings kickstarting 2024 in grand (pun not intended) style.

Men’s top dog Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as reigning champion but will see his 2,000 points put on the line, while the pretender to the throne, Carlos Alcaraz, missed last year’s Australian Open – meaning he has plenty to gain.

In the women’s division, Iga Świątek wrestled back her No.1 status from Aryna Sabalenka at the end of 2023, but she boasts a slender lead of just 245 points, effectively one slip-up from sliding away from the summit.

However, the biggest news of all is that Rafael Nadal will make his grand comeback from injury, 12 months after his last match, in the second round of the Australian Open 2023.

Nadal will retire following 2024 and will be determined to end his illustrious career on a high note.

So, without further ado, here are all the details about the Australian Open 2024 schedule, venue and the star players taking part.

Australian Open 2024 schedule and venue

As per the Australian Open 2024 schedule, the tournament begins on Monday, 14th January 2024.

The two-week tournament will draw to a close on Sunday, 28th January 2024 with the men’s singles final.

Australian Open qualifying takes place from Thursday, 11th January 2024 and lasts until Saturday, 13th January.

The venue for all matches will be the National Tennis Centre at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Who will play at the Australian Open?

The entry list is yet to be confirmed, but we have a pretty good idea of who will feature in the first major of the year.

Both world No.1s are fit and ready to roll, while Rafael Nadal’s return to the ATP Tour will also be a major talking point.

Other popular names include Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev in the men’s division and Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari in the women’s division.

Men’s singles entry list

Top 10

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Andrey Rublev (RUS) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Alexander Zverev (GER) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Taylor Fritz (USA)

Plus: Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Andy Murray (GBR).

Women’s singles entry list

Top 10

Iga Świątek (POL) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) Coco Gauff (USA) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Jessica Pegula (USA) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Markéta Vondroušová (CZE) Karolína Muchová (CZE) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Barbora Krejčíková (CZE)

