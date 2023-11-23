A Look At The 2023 China Masters Prize Money On Offer

With the Japan Masters 2023 ending on November 19, the badminton action has now moved to China for the next big event in the calendar, the China Masters 2023. And so have a lot of star shuttlers as they prepare for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour event. Be it in terms of the prize money on offer or the BWF points that will help to decide the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year, a lot is at stake for the participants at the China Masters 2023.

The China Masters 2023 is the 33rd tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour. It is also a part of the China Masters championships, which have been held since 2005 and are organised by the Chinese Badminton Association with sanction from the BWF.

As such, let us take a closer look at the China Masters 2023, including the prize money on offer, its schedule, the contenders and where you can live-stream the matches.

How much is the China Masters 2023 prize money?

Since it is a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, the prize money on offer at the China Masters is more than what’s offered at the BWF World Tour Super 300 and Super 500 tournaments, but less than the other BWF World Tour events.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the China Masters 2023 stands at USD 1.15 million.

Out of this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles categories will be rewarded with USD 80,500 and 11,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both these events will receive USD 39,100 and 9,350 BWF points each. Additionally, the shuttlers who get knocked out of the tournament from the semi-final stage of both the singles events will each get USD 16,100 and 7,700 BWF points.

In a similar vein, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be rewarded with USD 85,100 and 11,000 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will get to take home USD 40,250 and 9,350 BWF points each. The players who exit the tournament from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each get USD 16,100 and 7,700 BWF points.

It is important to note that the players who bow out of the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary rewards.

A look at the China Masters 2023 schedule and venue

The China Masters 2023 commenced on Tuesday, 21 November and concludes with the finals on Sunday, 26 November. All the matches of the China Masters are played at the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium in Shenzhen, China.

China Masters 2023: Star players to watch out for

Ace badminton player Viktor Axelsen pulled out of the China Masters 2023 at the eleventh hour. In his absence, Asian champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia is primed as the favourite to win the title. However, the Indonesian will be faced with tough competition from Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, defending world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Prannoy H.S. and Lakshya Sen, among others.

South Korea’s An Se-young, the defending world champion in the women’s singles discipline, starts the China Masters 2023 as the top-seeded player and one of the favourites to lift the crown in Shenzen. She will be challenged for the title by the likes of Carolina Marin and Chen Yufei (to name a few).

Where can you live-stream the China Masters 2023?

Fans around the world can live-stream all the matches of the China Masters 2023 on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

