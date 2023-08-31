What Will Cole Palmer’s Salary Be After His Potential Transfer To Chelsea?

The ongoing summer football transfer window of 2023-24 has already been one of the busiest in a long time. While many players have headed to destinations away from Europe, there have been some big transfers within the continent as well, including a few between two teams from the same league. If speculations are to be believed, the transfer market might see young English footballer Cole Palmer make a last-minute move from Manchester City to Chelsea for an improved salary and better opportunities before the window closes on August 31.

An academy graduate of Manchester City, Cole Palmer has shown massive improvement in the past few months and has been a regular starter for the club of late. He has won the coveted treble – the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League – with the Manchester-based outfit. Palmer also scored a goal in the FA Community Shield 2023 against Arsenal (a match Arsenal eventually won on penalties) and another against Sevilla FC in the UEFA Super Cup, helping City draw the match and win the title on penalties by a margin of 5-4.

On the flip side, at the tender age of 21, Cole Palmer is yet to make his senior debut for the England national football team and cannot boast of exceptional stats to his name. This fact has irked several football fans, with experts questioning Chelsea’s new boss Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to reportedly sign the player and add him to his squad.

So, in light of all the discussion surrounding his potential transfer, here is everything we know about Cole Palmer’s likely move to Chelsea from Manchester City, including the transfer fee paid by the West London club, his expected new salary and more.

All you need to know about Cole Palmer’s potential transfer to Chelsea

What is the likely transfer fee to be paid by Chelsea for Cole Palmer?

Chelsea’s interest in Cole Palmer surfaced right at the fag end of the 2023-24 summer transfer window, more so after he scored the equaliser against Sevilla FC in the UEFA Super Cup at Piraeus in Greece earlier this month. Palmer’s crucial goal also saw him pick up the Player of the Match award.

Cole Palmer to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement in principle reached with Manchester City on £40m deal plus £5m add-ons 🚨🔵 #CFC Exclusive news revealed earlier today then quick resolution between clubs and green light from Palmer. Medical tests to be booked soon. pic.twitter.com/7SvIqgYyKL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

According to football transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is expected to pay around USD 50.8 million upfront and another USD 6.4 million in add-ons to Manchester City to secure the services of Cole Palmer.

What do we know about Palmer’s salary at his new club?

Cole Palmer has been associated with Manchester City since the age of eight. The Englishman rose through the ranks of the club’s academy and emerged as an exceptional performer, joining luminaries like Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden. In 2021, Palmer ascended to the senior team of Manchester City at the tender age of 19.

He signed a five-year contract with the Manchester-based Premier League side which tethers the English player to the club till 2026. According to the terms of the contract, Cole Palmer earns a weekly remuneration of USD 25,000, which translates to around USD 1.3 million per season.

Recent transfer market reports suggest that Cole Palmer will see a significant increase in his salary at Chelsea as Pochettino looks at him as the solution to their attacking woes, more so after Christopher Nkunku’s injury forced the French football player to sit on the sidelines for several weeks. The transfer of Nicolas Jackson to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea’s new number nine has reaped benefits (so far), and the Argentine manager will be hoping for more of the same with Cole Palmer should the transfer go through.

Likewise, Cole Palmer is also in need of more game time at such an early stage of his career to try and prove his mettle. While there is cut-throat competition at Manchester City for a place in the top 11, Chelsea seems to be a better alternative as the club has fewer players to compete with, albeit the number is not too small. With players like Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku (once he returns from his injury), Palmer’s task will be cut out for him.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why did Cole Palmer Leave Manchester City?

According to reports, Cole Palmer is expected to leave Manchester City and join Chelsea where he might have better opportunities to play regularly.

– How much is Cole Palmer’s salary in 2023?

Cole Palmer’s current salary with Manchester City is USD 1.3 million annually.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Cole Jermaine Palmer)