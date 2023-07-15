Daniel Ricciardo’s Net Worth And Career Highlights

The Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place on July 23 2023, will see Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo making his shocking comeback to front-line racing. For the uninitiated, the 34-year-old Australian driver has replaced Nyck De Vries in constructor side Red Bull Racing’s secondary team, Scuderia AlphaTauri, for the remainder of the 2023 season.

AlphaTauri, currently at the bottom of the constructors’ rankings, will be hoping to climb up the ladder and achieve a higher finish on the table. As such, the signing of Daniel Ricciardo will bolster their team with an experienced driver, while also improving their chances of a podium finish in the latter half of 2023.

The Dutch driver Nyck De Vries has had rather dismal performances so far in his first full-time Formula 1 season. He is yet to score his first point after competing in ten races in 2023. Hence, the decision to sign Daniel Ricciardo, a driver with eight Grand Prixes to his name, is justified.

As the Australian driver is raring to make his comeback in Formula 1 front-line racing with AlphaTauri, we take a look at Daniel Ricciardo’s career highlights, stats, net worth, salary and more.

A quick look at Daniel Ricciardo’s career highlights

Daniel Ricciardo made his Formula 1 track debut with constructor team Red Bull Racing at the Young Drivers Test in Spain’s Circuito de Jerez on December 1, 2009. However, he did not make his race debut in Formula 1 till 2011, when he was contracted to racing team Hispania Racing by Red Bull Racing. The Australian competed in a Formula 1 race for the first time in the British Grand Prix 2011 at the Silverstone Circuit.

After spending the next two seasons with the Scuderia Toro Rosso team, Daniel Ricciardo joined the Red Bull Racing team as a driver in 2014, replacing fellow countryman Mark Webber. Ricciardo would have finished second at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix had he not been disqualified because of his car exceeding the mandated hourly fuel flow rate.

However, the Australian Formula 1 driver did not have to wait for long to win his first Grand Prix. By winning the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo became the fourth Australian driver in the motorsport’s history to win a Grand Prix, joining the likes of Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and Mark Webber. Later in 2017, Ricciardo won the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix, becoming the only non-Mercedes driver to have won a Grand Prix that year.

By this time, Daniel Ricciardo had caught the attention of the motorsport fraternity by virtue of his impressive performances that brought him out of the shadows of his teammate and four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel. The Australian driver was also conferred with the Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year in April 2015.

While 2015 was a rather forgettable year in his career, Daniel Ricciardo put up a tough fight against Formula 1 legend and veteran driver Lewis Hamilton in 2016, securing multiple podium finishes. He eventually won the Malaysian Grand Prix, defeating his teammate Max Verstappen for the title. Ricciardo’s famous ‘shoey’ celebration, in which he drank champagne out of his shoe, also became viral during this time. He performed this celebration for the first time at the podium of the 2016 German Grand Prix after finishing second in the race.

Daniel Ricciardo departed from the Red Bull Racing team in 2019, having won seven Grand Prixes with the constructors. He spent two years with the Renault Formula 1 racing team before joining Formula 1 juggernauts McLaren Racing in 2021. However, his time with McLaren was plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, and his performances were also irregular. In two years with the McLaren Formula 1 team, Daniel Ricciardo won a solitary Grand Prix – the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

In 2023, Daniel Ricciardo once again partnered up with Red Bull Racing, this time in the capacity of a third driver without actively taking part in races. However, in the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix 2023, the Australian with eight Grand Prix wins and 32 podium finishes is set to make a comeback to Formula 1 racing.

Daniel Ricciardo’s net worth in 2023

According to a report by CAknowledge, the net worth of Daniel Ricciardo, as of 2023, stands at around USD 96 million. Most of this is courtesy of his earnings as a Formula 1 driver.

What is Daniel Ricciardo’s salary?

According to CAknowledge, the last-known salary of Daniel Ricciardo with the McLaren Racing team was estimated to be around USD 15 million per season.

In 2020, Forbes named Ricciardo the 48th highest-paid athlete in the world in its annual list. He was also a part of the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 – Asia – Hollywood & Entertainment list in 2016.

Which cars does Daniel Ricciardo own?

Daniel Ricciardo owns a myriad of sports cars. The assortment includes a Porsche Panamera, a Ferrari 812, a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and a McLaren 720S, among others.

Which brands does Daniel Ricciardo endorse?

Daniel Ricciardo makes a fair share of his wealth from his brand endorsements. A few of them are as follows:

GoPro

The Australian driver signed an endorsement deal with American action camera manufacturer GoPro in 2018. Under the terms of the contract, Ricciardo has uploaded several GoPro videos of himself on social media. These videos show him partaking in activities like cycling, trekking and driving under challenging conditions.

Amazon

Daniel Ricciardo also has an endorsement deal with e-commerce platform Amazon. According to the terms of the deal, exclusive merchandise of the Formula 1 driver is sold under a specially customised page for Daniel Ricciardo.

Beats by Dr Dre

The American audio products manufacturer also has an endorsement deal with Daniel Ricciardo. The driver can be seen sporting headphones made by Beats on matchdays.

