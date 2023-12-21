A Look At The FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Prize Money The Winners Will Get To Take Home

And then there were two.

After club football champions from around the world duked it out for the past nine days, two teams head to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. Manchester City, the reigning European champions, will take on current South American champions Fluminense in the summit clash. However, before we take a look at the prize money on offer for the victors, let us take a closer look at the FIFA Club World Cup itself.

Held for the first time in 2000, this year marks the 20th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup (the tournament was cancelled from 2001 to 2004). Originally known as the FIFA Club World Championship, the competition was rebranded as the FIFA Club World Cup in 2005.

According to the existing format of the tournament, the FIFA Club World Cup is an annual tournament which involves seven teams from continental confederations around the globe — the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Confederation of African Football (CAF), Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), CONMEBOL (South America), CONCACAF (North America, Central America and Caribbean), UEFA (Europe) and a club side from the host nation. However, this is the last time that the tournament will follow this structure since it is set to undergo a massive overhaul before its 2025 edition.

Real Madrid is the most successful team in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup with five titles to its name. The reigning champions, however, will not be able to defend their title since they suffered a loss in the semi-finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League against eventual winners Manchester City.

Now that we have brought you up to speed with the history and format of the tournament, let us deep dive into everything there is to know about the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, including the prize money on offer for the winner, its schedule and venue for the final and more.

All you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup 2023

How much is the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 prize money?

According to reports, the total prize money pool at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 is a staggering USD 16 million. The pot will be shared among all seven participants. In other words, even the team with the worst finish in the competition will receive a monetary reward.

From the prize money pot, the winners of the tournament will be handsomely rewarded with a sum of USD 5 million, while the runners-up will get USD 4 million. The team which finishes third will get to take home USD 2.5 million, while the fourth-placed side will receive USD 2 million.

The teams that got knocked out in the second round, namely Leon and Al-Ittihad, will each be rewarded with USD 1 million. Meanwhile, Auckland City, who were ousted by Al-Ittihad in the first round of the competition, will take home USD 500,000.

A look at the date and venue of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Manchester City and Fluminense will play in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, 22 December at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Where can you livestream the final of the FIFA Club World Cup?

Like all the other matches of the tournament, the final of the FIFA Club World Cup will be available for live streaming on FIFA+, the official broadcasting platform of the competition around the globe.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy FIFA World Cup/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023?

The final of the FIFA Club World Cup will take place on Friday, 22 December.

– What is the prize money on offer at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023?

The total prize money pool for the FIFA Club World Cup this year stands at USD 16 million.

– Which teams will play in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023?

Manchester City and Fluminense will play in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

– What is the venue for the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023?

The FIFA Club World Cup final will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.