Formula 1 Has Unveiled Its 2024 Race Calendar

Even before the 2023 season could reach the halfway mark, Formula 1 announced its race calendar for the 2024 season, which has created quite a buzz. With 24 races scheduled for 2024, the newly announced calendar is also the longest in Formula 1’s history.

That’s not where the surprises stop. There are a host of changes in the 2024 Formula 1 race calendar which set it apart from the previous ones. Commenting on the new calendar for the upcoming season, Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said, “It (the 2024 Formula One calendar) strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.”

The 2024 Formula 1 season takes off on March 2 and draws to a close on December 8. As such, here is everything you need to know about the new calendar.

A look at the 2024 Formula 1 race calendar

Kicking off with races on Saturday nights

The 2024 Formula 1 season will commence with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 at Sakhir. Qualifications for the season opener will begin on February 29. Jeddah will host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9, the qualifications for which will start on March 7. Both the races will be full-night race titles and will be held on Saturdays instead of Sundays. The races were shifted to Saturdays to ensure that any Formula 1 activity does not conflict with the holy month of Ramadan (and all of its religious observances) which begins on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to be held on November 23 with the qualifications beginning two days prior, will join the season openers in being the third Saturday night race on the calendar. The decision was taken to provide motorsport fans with an opportunity to experience the spectacle of Formula 1 under the vibrant lights of the famous Las Vegas circuit.

A shuffling of dates to support regionalisation

In order to make the calendar more regionalised and the sport more sustainable, Formula 1 has decided to shuffle the dates of some races from their traditional slots in the calendar.

The Japanese Grand Prix is arguably seeing the biggest movement on the 2024 calendar. Instead of its usual September date, the race at the Suzuka International Racing Course will take place on April 7. This places the Grand Prix at the heart of the renowned cherry blossom season in Japan.

As a result of this shift in the Japanese Grand Prix’s dates, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is also shifting from its traditional April slot to September 15, with the Singapore Grand Prix scheduled a week later.

Return of the Chinese Grand Prix

Another highlight from the 2024 Formula 1 race calendar is the return of the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019. The race will be taking place on April 21 at the Shanghai International Circuit, with the qualifications beginning on April 19. The inclusion of the Chinese Grand Prix diversifies the new season’s calendar and is likely to boost the excitement around the sport in China.

Better freight movement and improved travel efficiency

The 2024 Formula 1 calendar is aimed at better logistics management. For example, freights can move from Australia to Japan and then to China to improve travel efficiency since all three Grand Prixes will take place within a month’s time.

Another example of improved travel efficiency will be the European summer leg of the 2024 season, which includes a double-header in May, followed by seven races on the continent between June 23 and September 1.

Furthermore, with Qatar being given the penultimate Grand Prix on December 1, 2024, the Middle East nation will serve as a stop-off from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi for the traditional curtain closer at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 8, 2024.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FORMULA 1)