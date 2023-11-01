A Look At The Hylo Open 2023 (Badminton) Prize Money On Offer

With the conclusion of the French Open 2023, the badminton action moves across Europe to Germany for the Hylo Open 2023. Scheduled to kick-start on October 31, the tournament will see a lot of absentees amongst the big stars of the badminton fraternity as they have taken a break to prepare for the business end of the calendar year. But before taking a look at the Hylo Open 2023 prize money, here’s some more information about the badminton tournament.

The Hylo Open 2023 is the 28th tournament of the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour. It is also a part of the Hylo Open which has been contested since 1988 and is organised by the German Badminton Federation with sanction from the BWF. Whether in terms of the prize money on offer or the BWF points that will help determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year, a lot is at stake for the participating shuttlers at the Hylo Open 2023.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Hylo Open 2023, including the prize money on offer, its schedule, the badminton players participating in it and where you can live stream the matches.

How much is the Hylo Open 2023 prize money?

Being a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, the prize money on offer at the Hylo Open is less than what’s on offer at almost every other BWF World Tour event.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the Hylo Open 2023 stands at USD 210,000.

From this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles categories will receive USD 15,750 and 7,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both these events will get to take home USD 7,980 and 5,950 BWF points each. The players who get ousted from the semi-final stage of both events will each get USD 3,045 and 4,900 BWF points.

Likewise, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each get to take home USD 16,590 and 7,000 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will be rewarded with USD 7,980 and 5,950 BWF points each. The shuttlers who bow out from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each receive USD 2,940 and 4,900 BWF points.

It is important to note that the players who get eliminated from the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary rewards.

A look at the Hylo Open 2023 (badminton) schedule and venue

The Hylo Open 2023 commences on Tuesday, October 31 and will conclude with the finals on Sunday, November 5. All the matches of the Hylo Open will be played at Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken, Germany.

Hylo Open 2023: Star players to look out for

Since star players like Viktor Axelsen, Kodai Naraoka and Kunlavut Vitidsarn (who is also the defending world champion in the men’s division) have opted out of the Hylo Open, Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen enters the tournament as the top-seeded player. He will be challenged for the crown by the likes of Lee Cheuk Yiu and Ng Ka Long, among others.

With the reigning world champion in the women’s singles division, An Se-young of South Korea, withdrawing from the tournament as well, Beiwen Zhang enters the Hylo Open as the top-seeded player in the women’s singles category. Pornpawee Chochuwong and Aya Ohori are among the other contenders for the title.

Where can you live stream the Hylo Open 2023?

Fans across the world can live stream all the matches of the Hylo Open 2023 on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

