A Close Look At The Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 Schedule And Where To Watch The Race

The conclusion of the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 last weekend meant that the Formula 1 calendar for 2023 has come down to the final two races of the season. Of these two, the penultimate race will take place at the entertainment capital of the world aka Las Vegas. Before we look at the schedule for the races, however, let us quickly give you an overview of the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.

A new entry in the F1 calendar, the inaugural edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be contested on a temporary track in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also includes the fabled Las Vegas Strip (a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard famous for its concentration of hotels and casinos). The entire circuit is reportedly around 6.2 kilometres long.

Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 F1 World Championship title at the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 in October. At the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023, Verstappen held an unassailable 266-point lead over fellow Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez. Even though the race for the title has become a dead rubber, the tussle for securing the second spot in the Drivers’ Standings is still alive. Veteran F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is breathing over Perez’s neck (the Briton is separated from Perez by just 32 points). However, Perez can still end the competition for the second spot in Las Vegas. The onus, therefore, will be on Hamilton to perform significantly better than Red Bull Racing’s Mexican driver.

On a similar note, Red Bull Racing sealed the F1 Constructors’ Championship for 2023 with Verstappen’s victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on September 24. However, two other behemoths among constructor teams, Ferrari and Mercedes, will be battling for a second-place finish on the Constructors’ Ranking in Las Vegas.

Now that you are updated with the current status of the 2023 F1 championship, let us look at all you need to know about the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023’s schedule and where you can watch the race.

A closer look at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 schedule

The Las Vegas Grand Prix kick-starts with the Practice 1 race on Thursday, November 16 (12:30 PM HKT on Friday, November 17 in Hong Kong). The hour-long practice race will be followed by the Practice 2 race at midnight on Friday, November 17 (4:00 PM HKT).

On the night of November 17 (12:30 PM HKT on Saturday, November 18 in Singapore), the drivers will roll out their vehicles on the track for the Practice 3 race. Following the conclusion of the Practice 3 race, the Qualifying event for the main race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at midnight on Saturday, November 18 (4:00 PM HKT). The results of the Qualifying race will set the grid for the main event.

The final race for the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18 (2:00 PM HKT on Sunday, November 19 in Hong Kong).

Red Bull Racing will be pushing hard for Sergio Perez’s win as the constructor team is aiming to finish a season securing the top two places in the Drivers’ Standings for the first time in its history.

Are there chances of the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 being cancelled?

The threat of the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 being called off looms large, with the event standing at the mercy of the Culinary and Bartenders Union of the city. The organisation, which represents 35,000 members across 18 properties in Las Vegas, has raised demands for better pay for its members. A failure to meet these demands will potentially lead to the union calling for a strike, which can lead to the cancellation of the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023. In fact, the union has already cautioned attendees of the Las Vegas Grand Prix against staying in hotels and visiting casinos which fall under its purview.

Where can you watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023?

Formula 1 fans can live stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 on F1 TV. Those who have the F1 TV Pro plan subscription can watch the race live, complete with access to onboard cameras, in real-time.

