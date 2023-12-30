How Many Goals Has Mohamed Salah Scored During The 2023-24 Season?

How many people saw this coming? Mohamed Salah: Failed Chelsea winger, all-conquering Liverpool legend.

The Egyptian King will go down as one of the Hall of Fame Premier League players by the time he hangs up his boots – his remaining few years are all about determining how prominently he features at the top of the table in English football.

Salah has enjoyed six and a half seasons of tormenting top-flight defenders since joining Liverpool in 2017, and 2024 looks set to be a big year for him as he begins his ascent through the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time.

The 30-year-old still has plenty of fuel in the tank and has shown no signs of slowing down this term, with Liverpool firmly in the hunt for the title.

So with that in mind, we bring you all the numbers you need to know about Mohamed Salah’s goal record this season and throughout his football career.

Mohamed Salah’s goals in the 2023-24 season

Mohamed Salah has scored 12 goals in 19 Premier League games in the 2023/24 season so far for Liverpool.

His season total stands at 15 goals in all the games across all club competitions for the Premier League giants.

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League goals

Mohamed Salah has scored 150 Premier League goals in 248 appearances throughout his career, which ties him for the 10th spot on the all-time list.

Appearing at the Africa Cup of Nations may dent his chances of climbing higher in the charts this season, but a solid remainder of the 2023/24 season, followed by a healthy 2024/25, would likely see the Egyptian rise up to the fourth spot, bearing down on the 200-goal mark.

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Harry Kane – 213 goals (320 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 184 goals (275 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Mohamed Salah – 150 goals (248 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games)

Mohamed Salah’s career goals

Mohamed Salah had a mixed early career but found top form after moving to Serie A with Roma, and only elevated his game further when he returned to the Premier League with Liverpool.

Liverpool (2017-present): 328 games, 200 goals

328 games, 200 goals Roma (2015-17): 83 games, 34 goals

83 games, 34 goals Fiorentina (2015 – loan): 26 games, 9 goals

26 games, 9 goals Chelsea (2014-2016): 19 games, 2 goals

19 games, 2 goals Basel (2012-2014): 79 games, 20 goals

79 games, 20 goals Al Mokawloon Al Arab (2010-2012): 44 games, 12 goals

TOTAL: 579 games, 277 goals

