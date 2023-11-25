Looking At The Richest Female Golfers In The World And Their Net Worth

In the world of sports, golf occupies the top tier in terms of the wealth associated with it. However, it is one of the most competitive sports as well. Be it male or female golfers, all of them participating in the international sphere have to be committed to improving their respective games in order to rank among the richest athletes in the world.

The key for golfers to perform consistently in the professional circuit for a long time lies in the training day in and day out. Only those who are able to go that extra mile enjoy the privilege of reaping substantial dividends from the sport.

While a golfer earns more than enough from his or her professional career to lead a life of luxury, there are other sources of acquiring wealth for these athletes, too. Like most major sports, the star performers in golf have multinational brands chasing them for sponsorship deals.

It is important to note that golfers continue to enjoy monetary benefits from these endorsement deals long after they retire from the sport. Therefore, curating a list of the richest golfers without taking the retired players into account will fail to highlight the importance of golf as a lucrative sport.

Even though the men in golf earn far more than their female counterparts, leading to low pay parity, the women golfers earn more than most athletes from other sports. On that note, here is a curated list of the top richest female golfers in the world by their respective net worth.

Top 10 richest female golfers in the world

Annika Sorenstam

Net worth in 2023: USD 40 million

Widely regarded as one of the best female golfers in the history of the sport, Annika Sorenstam enjoyed a decorated career in professional golf before stepping away in 2008. However, she came back from her retirement in 2021. As a professional, she has 90 international tournament wins, which is the record for the most wins by a female professional golfer. To date, the Serbian has won 72 official Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) competitions, including ten major titles.

In 2003, Sorenstam achieved a career grand slam, that is, winning every major championship once in her career (namely the U.S. Women’s Open, Chevron Championship, LPGA Championship and Women’s British Open). Back from her retirement after turning 50, she won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2021.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Annika Sorenstam is the richest female golfer in the world. She has won a record eight LPGA Player of the Year awards (in 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005).

Karrie Webb

Net worth in 2023: USD 15 million

One of the modern-day greats, Karrie Webb is an Australian athlete. She has 41 wins on the LPGA Tour to her name, the most among all the active female golfers in the world at present. In 2001, Webb won the LPGA Championship, and in doing so, became the youngest female player to achieve a career grand slam in golf. In total, the professional golfer has seven major championship wins to her name.

According to reports, Webb has earned a significant fortune from her professional golfing career because of her feats. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.

Lorena Ochoa

Net worth in 2023: USD 15 million

A decorated golfer, Lorena Ochoa had a rather short stint in professional golf which lasted for only a little over seven years (she played in the LPGA Tour events between 2003 and 2010). However, her list of achievements is rather long. She won two major championships, namely the British Open (in 2007) and the Chevron Championship, formerly known as the Kraft Nabisco Championship (in 2008). The former Mexican professional golfer remained at the top of the world rankings for a record 158 consecutive weeks (from 23 April 2007 till her retirement on 2 May 2010).

Deemed as the greatest Mexican (and Latin American) female golfer of all time, Ochoa was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

Suzann Pettersen

Net worth in 2023: USD 10 million

Suzann Pettersen is a retired Norwegian professional golfer, who is best known for her involvement with the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. She won two major championships in her career, the LPGA Championship in 2007 and the Evian Championship in 2013. Overall, she won 21 titles in her career — 15 under the LGPA Tour and seven on the Ladies European Tour (the Evian Championship is a part of both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour).

Though she never reached the pinnacle of world rankings, Pettersen held the second position on several occasions. It was from August 2011 to February 2012 that she remained in the second spot for the last time in her career.

Stacy Lewis

Net worth in 2023: USD 10 million

A decorated American golfer, Stacy Lewis has won 14 titles in her professional career to date, including 13 wins on the LPGA Tour. She has won two major championships, namely the Chevron Championship in 2011 and the British Open in 2013. Lewis was the number one-ranked player in the Women’s World Golf Rankings for four weeks in 2013 and for another 21 weeks from June 2014.

One of the wealthiest female golfers in the world, Lewis has also won the LPGA Player of the Year award twice (in 2012 and 2014).

Paula Creamer

Net worth in 2023: USD 8 million

Arguably one of the most popular names in the world of women’s golf at present, Paula Creamer has won 12 tournaments in her professional career to date, including 10 wins in the LPGA Tour events. Nicknamed ‘The Pink Panther’ by pundits, the American golfer has won a solitary major championship so far (the U.S. Women’s Open in 2010).

As an amateur, Creamer had several titles to her name, including 11 American Junior Golf Association tournaments. Creamer has been a part of the LPGA Tour since 2005, and her win at the Sybase Classic that year made her the second-youngest winner in that event.

With a career earning of a little over USD 12 million to date, Creamer ranks 12th on the list of the women with the most earnings on the LPGA Tour.

Christie Kerr

Net worth in 2023: USD 7 million

A popular American female golfer, Christie Kerr is famous for her time on the LPGA Tour. Hailing from Miami, Florida, Kerr has won 20 major championships to date, including two major championships (the U.S. Women’s Open in 2007 and the LPGA Championship in 2010). The Australian held the pole position thrice in the Women’s World Golf Rankings in 2010.

Reports suggest Kerr is among the richest female golfers in the world in 2023. She has earned over USD 19 million in career earnings to date.

Inbee Park

Net worth in 2023: USD 5 million

Regarded as one of the most accomplished Asian golfers by experts and fans, Inbee Park has been a part of the international golfing circuit for nearly two decades. The South Korean golfer has held the pole position in the Women’s World Golf Rankings for four separate runs — from April 2013 to June 2014, from October 2014 to February 2015, from June to October 2015, and from April to July 2018.

Park has won seven major championships in her career to date, including three consecutive major title wins in 2013 (the Chevron Championship, LPGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open). She remains the youngest player to win the U.S. Women’s Open and is the second player after Annika Sorenstam to win the LPGA Championship three years in a row.

A career grand slam winner, Park has endorsement deals with several brands such as the KB Financial Group, Srixon, Panasonic, Lynx and Mercedes-Benz (to name a few).

Juli Inkster

Net worth in 2023: USD 5 million

In a career spanning nearly three decades, Juli Inkster has won nearly everything there is for a golfer to win. The American golfer has 31 wins on the LPGA Tour to date, which is the second-highest among all active players on the LPGA Tour. Overall, Inkster has won 45 titles in her career.

The American athlete has won seven major championships to date, including multiple wins at the LPGA Championship (in 1999 and 2000) and the U.S. Women’s Open (in 1999 and 2002). Inkster has earned over USD 14 million in her career and ranks among the richest female golfers in the world.

Se-ri Pak

Net worth in 2023: USD 5 million

Wrapping up the list of the richest female golfers is Se-ri Pak, an erstwhile professional golfer, who won 39 titles in her professional career. This includes 25 wins on the LPGA Tour and 14 wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour. She won five major championships — three LPGA Championship titles (in 1998, 2002 and 2006), one U.S. Women’s Open title (in 1998) and one British Open crown (in 2001). The South Korean golfer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.

Besides her exploits on the golf course, Pak is also known for her stint in television shows. A few of the shows she has featured in include Law of the Jungle in Cook Islands (2017-2018), Sporty Sisters (2020-2022), Law of the Jungle in Wide Korea (2020) and Wild Wild Quiz (2021), among others.

