Roberto Firmino’s Stats, Career Records And Highlights At Liverpool

Brazil has always produced some of the best athletes in the world. Whether it’s on the soccer pitch or in other sports like MMA, basketball or even surfing, Brazilian athletes are some of the top performers in their respective disciplines. It’s so much more pronounced in football though as the county has a rich and diverse history surrounding the beautiful game. From legends such as Pelé, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho to modern superstars like Neymar Jr and Marcelo, the sport has seen its fair share of talented Brazilians. Well, we can add one more name to that revered list – Roberto Firmino. While Roberto Firmino’s stats aren’t the first to pop into mind when talking about the best footballers on the planet, the player has quietly built up an impressive resume that has helped Liverpool win a number of championships and titles.

Today, we’ll take a deeper look at Roberto Firmino’s stats, career and especially his time at The Reds. After all, with record-setting performances against some of the most feared teams in football, Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool squad always delivered the goods on the field.

Roberto Firmino’s stats: His Liverpool stint

It was a sad day at Anfield when The Reds and their fans paid a heartfelt tribute to one of its most revered players, Roberto Firmino. His growth and evolution into one of the most important cornerstones of the Liverpool side have given the club much to celebrate. Under the strict and precise guidance of Jurgen Klopp, Firmino’s time at Liverpool has led to some of the biggest moments in the club’s history including Champions League and Premier League titles.

It’s also interesting to note that Firmino didn’t have the best start to his Liverpool run. However, as mentioned above, he eventually become one of the club’s most successful players. Though he did not score as many goals as Salah and Mane, his skills made him one of, if not THE most, vital cogs in the Liverpool machine. While he does shine often, it really was his eye for openings that made Liverpool such a threat. He was always in place to get the ball across to his teammates. In layman’s terms, he was the key to Salah and Mane’s attack. A tactician at heart, Firmino’s style of play gave his teammates rock-solid support (especially when they needed it).

It’s clear why Liverpool was so dominant for a while, all you needed to do was look at Firmino and how he practically controlled the action.

When did Roberto Firmino join Liverpool?

He first joined the club in 2015, after a slightly controversial transfer. At first, he wasn’t really the star he eventually became. He cost the club a sweet GBP 29 million and made his debut against Stoke City on August 9, 2015. It took the Brazilian almost three months to score his first goal which came against Manchester City. The Reds drubbed City with a 4-1 final scorecard and it looked like Firmino was finally finding his place at Anfield. But it wasn’t until 2016 that he found a more solid footing within the squad as he scored goals against Arsenal and Norwich City. Firmino was criticised early in his run for his inability to gel with Christian Benteke but under Jurgen Kolpp, he found new life. He helped Liverpool top the league table for the first time and it was clear that the new manager understood the value of a talent like Firmino and how to effectively use him. Roberto ended the season with just a dozen goals but he now had a more dedicated gameplan (and superior coaching). It was clear that something was brewing.

The 2017-2018 season saw Firmino step up to the plate and finish with 27 goals. This is accounting for all competitions during the season. He ended up more than doubling his goals from the previous season and cemented his place as one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad. It also helped that he had two of the best – Salah and Mane – backing him up and really allowing him to show off his incredible skillset.

He ended his run in Liverpool with a staggering 82 goals in 256 appearances, alongside seven trophies to his name. Again, do not let the numbers fool you. The reason why Liverpool looked unbeatable was courtesy of his assists. It’s no wonder then that his decision to not re-sign with the club left fans shocked and sad. He is arguably one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history and will be revered at the club for years to come for his contributions.

His Origins

Born in the Brazilian city of Maceió, Firmino was discovered by a local youth team surgeon who saw great potential in the young man and suggested that he pursue football as a professional career. His debut was for the local Brazilian team Figueirense and he stayed with them for two years before making the move to Europe. He first joined the German Bundesliga team 1899 Hoffenheim in 2010 but had a difficult time fitting in and was eventually benched for disciplinary reasons. He later found his footing (pun not intended) and ended his time with 1899 Hoffenheim with 16 goals and the title of Breakthrough Player of the Bundesliga for the 2013-2014 season. It was in Europe that he developed a more measured style and really honed his technical skills. Although the training in Brazil was good, it was nothing compared to the training he received in Europe. The system there is built to maximise talent at the highest level.

He finally made the move to Liverpool in 2016 and it was here that Firmino would make the most significant leaps in his career. The False 9 trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino tore through opposing defensive plays. His style and flair even put Roberto Firmino on FIFA 2019, with his legendary ‘Matador’ celebration dance.

Roberto Firmino’s style of play

Like all Brazilians, Firmino brings energy and flash to the game of football. During his time at Liverpool, he perfected that style and mixed it with some smooth ball handling and technical proficiency. He plays an aggressive style of football that forces other players to move to the step of his rhythm. He’s been described as a tenacious athlete who will fight for possession every step of the way. It could explain why he’s such a force to be reckoned with. He has famously been called the ‘engine’ of the team, driving Liverpool forward. Another trait that really helps Firmino succeed at the highest level is his level-headedness. The man is a humble athlete and is rarely caught in any major controversies.*

His decision to not renew his contract with Liverpool sent shockwaves among fans but as is the case with life, the show must go on and Firmino was given the warmest of goodbyes. The 31-year-old still has a ton left in him and if rumours are to be believed, he is looking to sign with powerhouse Spanish side Real Madrid.

*He was once accused of using a racial slur but that accusation was quickly debunked and dismissed.

Roberto Firmino’s stats: His total career goals

Firmino has scored a total of 168 goals across all leagues and competitions including 82 goals for Liverpool in the premier league. He also scored 22 goals for Liverpool in the Champions League.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram: Roberto Firmino)