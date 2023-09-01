What We Know About The Sergio Reguilon Loan Deal To Manchester United

The 2023-24 summer transfer window has suddenly taken the form of those supermarkets with bumper sales over the weekend, with customers causing a hullabaloo to get a hold of their preferred items before the stock runs out. Players have suddenly started drawing interest at the eleventh hour, with many making a move from one club to another. If rumours are to be believed, Sergio Reguilon has become the latest player to get on that bandwagon as he is expected to join Manchester United before the end of the transfer window.

According to reports, Manchester United is expected to sign the Spanish footballer on a loan deal from fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. For the uninitiated, Sergio Reguilon was brought to the London-based club by their former manager Jose Mourinho in 2020. However, after an exciting start to his Tottenham Hotspur career, things took a bad turn for the Spaniard. Mourinho was sacked by the club seven months after his signing, and Reguilon fell out of favour with the Portuguese manager’s successors, a list which included Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Sergio Reguilon spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Atletico Madrid, though his stats with the La Liga side haven’t been exceptional either. After his return to Tottenham, he featured in a few friendlies. However, the Spaniard hasn’t been able to make his way into Tottenham Hotspur’s new Australian football coach Ange Postecoglou’s plans. A loan move to Manchester United might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for a player who is in need of some time on the pitch.

So, if you’re interested in figuring out how things pan out, here is everything you need to know about Sergio Reguilon’s potential loan to Manchester United, the terms of his loan contract and more.

Deep diving into Sergio Reguilon’s likely loan move from Tottenham to Manchester United

A look at Sergio Reguilon’s salary and contract details

Sergio Reguilón to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Tottenham on loan deal 🚨🔴 #MUFC Understand medical tests are taking place right now! 🩺 There will be clause to break loan deal in January. Marc Cucurella deal, OFF. pic.twitter.com/IWjIucXcb2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

The news of Sergio Reguilon’s potential move to Manchester United was broken by football transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano. In a post on Twitter (now rebranded as X), Romano revealed that a verbal agreement has taken place between the two clubs.

According to reports, the loan move will be effective for the entire 2023-24 season. However, it is expected that there will be a built-in break clause, which the Manchester-based outfit can choose to trigger in January during the winter transfer window should it wish to terminate the loan deal early and release the player.

Speculations regarding the loan contract in question have also led us to believe that Manchester United will be covering all of the Spaniard’s wages during his time on loan at the Premier League club. Based on reports, Sergio Reguilon’s current salary stands at around USD 67,149 per week. Should the deal happen, Reguilon will become one of United’s lowest-paid senior players.

What can one expect from Sergio Reguilon’s time at his new club?

Manchester United is desperate to sign a left-back after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were ruled out for several weeks owing to injuries. Speculations were rife about Erik Ten Hag looking at Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella as a viable option. However, the loan deal would have proven to be too costly for United, given that the Spanish left-back earns a weekly wage of around USD 221,720 at the West London club.

With Sergio Reguilon in desperate need of opportunities to play and Manchester United in need of filling a void at the left-back position, this looks like a match made in heaven. At the Old Trafford-based club, the Spaniard is likely to get enough game time to prove his mettle under the Dutch manager who is looking for players to stand up for him and carry the team forward to greater heights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is Sergio Reguilon leaving Tottenham?

Sergio Reguilon is leaving Tottenham Hotspur to join Manchester United on a loan deal in order to play more regularly and get more opportunities.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Sergio Reguilón and Instagram/@Manchester United)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Sergio Reguilón)