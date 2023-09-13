Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Its Schedule And Where To Watch It

Following the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix on September 3, the world of motorsport is buzzing with a solitary question: How long before Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship title? Will it be at the Singapore Grand Prix 2023? Before we attempt to answer that question, let us take a closer look at the Grand Prix itself.

Contested in 1966 for the first time, the Singapore Grand Prix was originally held at Thomson Road till 1973, after which it was discontinued. The Grand Prix made a comeback in the F1 calendar in 2008 when it was held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and has been contested there since then. Fernando Alonso, who used to drive for the Renault F1 Team back then, won the 2008 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix amid much controversy.

Now in its 22nd edition, the Singapore Grand Prix is known for deploying at least a solitary safety car in every race, since the Marina Bay circuit is considered to be one of the most challenging tracks around the world. In 2023, the track layout at the Marina Bay Street Circuit will see a few modifications, with multiple tight and twisty sections in the third sector removed to make a long straight. The objective behind this change in the track layout is to facilitate overtaking by drivers since the circuit has previously been deemed quite difficult for overtaking.

With five victories, Sebastian Vettel remains the most successful driver at the Singapore Grand Prix. In terms of the constructors, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing have each won four races, the highest for any constructor at the Singapore Grand Prix.

So, as F1 fans around the world eagerly await the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 this weekend, here’s a quick look at its schedule, what you can expect from it, how it might impact the race for the world championship title and where to watch it.

Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Will it determine the F1 World Champion?

Dutch F1 driver and defending world champion Max Verstappen is cruising toward his third consecutive driver’s title with a commanding 145-point lead over fellow Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix 2023.

However, even a win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit will not be enough to guarantee Verstappen the world champion’s crown, although it will put him significantly ahead in the race. Mathematically speaking, the Dutch can secure the title at the Japanese Grand Prix 2023, scheduled to take place on September 24, if he manages to leave the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ with an advantage of 180 points or more.

As for the rest of the drivers, they will look at the Singapore Grand Prix as a window of opportunity to close their gap with Max Verstappen since, historically, the Dutch racer has not been successful at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. In 2022, he even missed out on a podium finish.

The defending champion of the Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez, will be hoping to repeat his heroics from last year and clinch his third win of the year. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari will also be looking at their podium finishes from 2022 as inspiration to land on the podium once again.

As for the veterans, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, their neck-to-neck battle for the third spot on the Driver’s Standings will get a much-needed boost at Singapore should either of them manage to win the race or finish on the podium.

Singapore Grand Prix 2023’s schedule and timings

The road to the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 title begins with the first practice race (Practice 1) on Friday, September 15 at 5:30 PM HKT. The hour-long practice race will be succeeded by a second practice race (Practice 2) on the same day, starting at 9 PM HKT.

On Saturday, September 16, the third and final practice race (Practice 3) will commence at 5:30 HKT and will continue for an hour. Post the practice race, the Qualifying race for the main event of the Singapore Grand Prix F1 race will begin on the same day at 9 HKT and will also be contested for an hour. The grid for the main event will be set on the basis of the results of the Qualifying race.

The Main Race will kick-start on Sunday, September 17 at 8 PM HKT.

Besides the races, the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 will offer a host of concerts featuring famous musicians over the weekend. On Friday, performances from Jackson Wang, Niki, BIBI and Warren Hue will take place, among other artists. Saturday will see Post Malone, Kings of Leon and Culture Club take the stage. On Sunday, Kings of Leon will be back on the stage, this time joined by Madness, Robbie Williams and Groove Armada.

Where can you watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2023?

F1 fans around the globe can live-stream the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 on F1 TV. Those who have a subscription to the F1 TV Pro plan can also enjoy the race live, complete with access to the onboard cameras, in real-time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final race for the Singapore Grand Prix 2023?

The main race of the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 will take place on Sunday, September 17 from 8 PM HKT.

– Who will be performing at the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 concert?

The Singapore Grand Prix 2023 will see a number of celebrated musical acts such as Jackson Wang, Post Malone, Kings of Leon, Culture Club, Madness and Robbie Williams performing.

– When is the concert for the Singapore Grand Prix 2023?

Multiple concerts will be performed at the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 starting on Friday, September 15 and continuing till Sunday, September 17.

– Where can I live-stream the Singapore Grand Prix 2023?

F1 fans around the globe can live-stream the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 on F1 TV.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FORMULA 1)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Max Verstappen)