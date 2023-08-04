What Is The Controversy Over The Somali Runner At The World University Games 2023?

In 1905, German physicist Albert Einstein formulated the Special Theory of Relativity in which he suggested that “Time is relative.” However, even the greatest scientific mind of all time would have perhaps reconsidered his words today had he seen a certain Somali runner on the race track completing a 100 metres sprint in over 20 seconds.

While the phrase ‘slowest runner’ is not something a reader expects to come across in a piece about professional athletes, the baffling incident, which recently took place in China, has attracted a lot of attention and for all the wrong reasons. And much against the liking of the African nation, the world is now looking at it with bewilderment at best and disdain at worst.

A video clip of the entire 100 metres sprint in question went viral immediately after the completion of the event and all but broke the internet. The incident has even prompted the Somali government to take stern measures against alleged corruption practices which resulted in the shame that has befallen their country.

So join us as we dive deep into the incident and try to take a look at who the Somali runner is, how poor her performance was in comparison to the other athletes taking part in the race, and what the raging controversy is all about.

A look at the incident involving the Somali runner at the World University Games 2023

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It’s disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It’s truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023

20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali represented Somalia in the 100 metres sprint event at the World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China on Tuesday. The sports meet, held every two years, is currently in its 31st edition. Designated for student-athletes around the globe, the meet commenced on July 28 and will conclude on August 8.

The Somali runner completed her race in 21.81 seconds, which is more than ten seconds later than the winning time of 11.58 seconds clocked by Brazil’s Gabriela Mourao. The time clocked by Ali is being widely described by the media as the “slowest in the history of the 100-metre sprint”.

In a video that went viral minutes after the race concluded, Ali can be seen falling behind the pack so far that she is hardly present in the clip for the most part, apart from the time when she somehow manages to get past the finishing line in a skip. Out of frame and out of sight, the Somali runner landed straight on the news headlines, unfortunately as a subject of ridicule.

What is the controversy regarding the Somali runner?

Suspension of the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Ms. Khadijo Aden Dahir pic.twitter.com/UZsO0A4UiA — Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia (@MoysFGS) August 2, 2023

Perturbed by the incident that has thrown an entire nation under the bus, the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Somalia suspended Khadijo Aden Dahir, the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation on grounds of misusing her power.

In a letter addressed to the Somali National Olympic Committee, the concerned ministry alleged Dahir of engaging in “acts of abuse of power, nepotism, and defaming the name of the nation in international arena.”

The incident has also irked the Somali Sports Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud to conduct a probe with the country’s Olympic Committee. Based on the preliminary findings of the investigation, it has reportedly come to light that Nasra Abukar Ali, the athlete who is the cynosure of the controversy, is neither a “sports person nor a runner.”

The sports minister took to social media and apologised for the entire incident. “What happened today was not representative of the Somali people,” he said in Somali.

It is believed that Khadijo Aden Dahir and Nasra Abukar Ali are related, which prompted the Chairwoman of the apex governing body for athletics in Somalia to include Ali in the track and field athletes contingent. However, no direct link has officially been made between Dahir and Ali, even though the ministry’s letter accused the former of nepotism.

The ongoing investigation has also found that a sports body known as the Somali University Sports Association, which was apparently responsible for sending athletes to university sports meets such as the ongoing World University Games, doesn’t exist! The country’s Ministry of Sports and Youth has reportedly promised to pursue legal action against the Chairperson of the Athletics Federation and others responsible for the “falsification” of the sports body.

A press release by the Association of Somali Universities stated that it had not appointed any athlete to take part in the World University Games 2023 held in Chengdu, China. The association’s statement further fueled the controversy.

Not the first time a Somali runner was criticised for her poor performance

Surprising as it might be, Tuesday’s incident was not the first time that an athlete from Somalia produced an exceptionally poor performance. Albeit not sparking any controversy, the previous incidents were equally difficult for the world to believe.

At the 2012 Olympics in London, Somalia’s Zamzam Mohamed Farah finished nearly 30 seconds behind the winner of the women’s 400 metres race. At that time, Farah was subjected to death threats for her performance from those Somalis who strongly believed that women should not participate in sports.

Four years later, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Somali runner Maryan Nuh Muse finished the heats of the 400 metres event far behind her competitors. However, she received praise from the Somali citizens who lauded her for showing incredible resilience to overcome the horrors of war, violence and unfavourable training conditions to participate in the grandest stage of sports.

