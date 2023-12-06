F1 Announces Schedule And New Venues For Sprint Races In 2024

Since its introduction in 2021, Sprint races have spiced up the Formula 1 calendar in terms of viewership numbers. Attracting racing fans like moths to a flame, the edge-of-the-seat action has been growing in popularity with every passing season.

On Tuesday, 5 December 2023, F1 announced six sprint races for its 2024 calendar with their respective schedules and two new venues. Additionally, changes to the format of the Sprint events are currently under discussion. For instance, there are talks about the qualifying race for the Sprint being moved to Friday and the shorter race being held on Saturday before the start of the qualifying for the main event. Radical changes like reversing the Sprint grid are also being looked at.

The decision on all the proposed changes to the Sprint races starting from 2024 will be taken at a meeting of the F1 commission (which constitutes the F1, FIA which is the governing body of the motorsport, and all the 10 racing teams) in January 2024.

Excited to find out all about the F1 Sprint races for 2024? We have got you covered as we bring to you the details of the venues selected to host the races next year, including the new ones.

Everything to know about the F1 2024 Sprint races

Which countries will hold the F1 Sprint races in 2024?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Formula 1’s Sprint weekend in 2024 will kick-start with the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai from 19 to 21 April 2024. This will be followed by the next Sprint event at the Miami Grand Prix in Miami, Florida on 3 to 5 May 2024. The Sprint action then moves to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg from 28 to 30 June 2024.

After a gap of nearly four months, the Sprint weekend is slated to return at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on 18 to 20 October 2024. The next stop for the F1 Sprint race will be at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo from 1 to 3 November 2024. Finally, the Sprint action will be seen for the last time in 2024 at the Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail from 29 November to 1 December 2024 (which, coincidentally, is the penultimate Grand Prix of the 2024 race calendar).

A look at the two new venues for the Sprint races in Formula 1’s 2024 calendar

In 2024, China will be hosting the Sprint event for the first time as a part of the Chinese Grand Prix. The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix also marks the return of the F1 action in China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. While the race was slated to take place in 2023, the Grand Prix in Shanghai had to be cancelled owing to the nation’s difficulties in recovering from COVID-19.

Besides China, the other new venue for the Sprint weekend in 2024 is Miami. Even though it is a relatively new Grand Prix, having been held only a couple of times (the first race took place in 2022), the Miami International Autodrome in Florida offers some of the most enthralling races in the F1 calendar.

(Hero and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy FORMULA 1/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the next F1 sprint race?

The next F1 sprint race will be the first of the 2024 calendar and will be contested at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai from 19 to 21 April 2024.