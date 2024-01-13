How Much Is The Masters 2024 Prize Money On Offer?

The Masters, aka The MrQ Masters, offers glory to snooker players who go all the way through the tournament at Alexandra Palace or ‘Ally Pally’ – and a healthy payday to boot.

A sizeable prize pot will be on offer once again as the finest players on the World Snooker Tour convene to duel for supremacy.

The total jackpot is lower than other tournaments due to just 16 competitors taking part in the prestigious event, but each will be in line for a healthy slice if they advance through the rounds.

Judd Trump won last year’s final (10-8) following a thrilling contest with Mark Williams at Ally Pally.

The pair will return with high hopes of reaching the showpiece match once more.

World champion Luca Brecel, UK Championship winner Ronnie O’Sullivan and the in-form Zhang Anda are also part of the 16-man line-up.

So, without further ado, we bring you all the details about The Masters 2024 prize money pot.

A closer look at the Masters 2024 prize money

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WST (@worldsnookertour)

The Masters will offer a healthy prize money pot, with a greater guarantee of picking up big money due to the limited field in action.

The prize money for each round closely tracks the UK Championship pot from last month, but with just 16 entrants taking part, players are guaranteed to walk away with a cool GBP 15,000 (HKD 149,166 approximately) at a minimum.

Here is the full lowdown on the prize money during the tournament:

Winner: GBP 250,000 (HKD 2 million approximately)

Runner-up: GBP 100,000 (HKD 994,423 approximately)

Semi-final: GBP 60,000 (HKD 596,679 approximately)

Quarter-final: GBP 30,000 (HKD 298,339 approximately)

Last 16: GBP 15,000 (HKD 149,169 approximately)

Highest break: GBP 15,000 (HKD 149,169 approximately)

TOTAL: GBP 725,000 (HKD 7 million approximately)

When is The Masters 2024 final?

The Masters 2024 final will take place from 1 pm on Sunday, 14 January 2024.

How to live stream The Masters 2024

Coverage of The Masters will be extensively shown across BBC and Eurosport platforms, including Discovery+.

The action will be shown from 1 pm and 7 pm GMT each day (HKT 9 pm and 3 am).

The tournament will be shown live online via Discovery+ if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

(Hero and featured image credits: Instagram/Judd Trump)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.