The Open Championship 2023 Prize Money: How Much Is At Stake At This Year’s British Open?

As the month of July starts playing its swansong, it’s time for the world of golf to enjoy the oldest golf tournament in the United Kingdom. The British Open 2023, also known as The Open Championship 2023, is one of the four major championships in professional golf. The 151st edition of the tournament started on Thursday, July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England.

The Open Championship 2023, organised by the R&A, consists of four rounds of stroke play and is contested over four days. After the second round, the field will be cut to the top 70 players. In the event of a tie after 72 holes and four days of play, a three-hole aggregate playoff will be conducted to determine the winner. If there is still a tie, then the winner of the championship will be decided by sudden-death extra holes.

Given how prestigious this championship is, there is a lot at stake for the players taking part in it, including a truly handsome prize money pool. In case you’re wondering just how much that is, come along as we deep dive into the prize money on offer at The Open Championship 2023, while also taking a look at its schedule.

A look at The Open Championship 2023 prize money

Apart from the prestigious Claret Jug trophy, the British Open 2023 also comes with a substantial prize money pool, even if it is not the highest-paying tournament on the golfing calendar. This year, the total prize money pot has been increased from USD 14 million to a jaw-dropping USD 16.5 million. This marks an 18 per cent bump from last year. The winner of The Open Championship 2023 will receive a whopping USD 3 million from the total prize money pot.

How will the prize money pot be distributed at The Open Championship 2023?

According to reports, the prize money pot at The Open Championship 2023 will be distributed among the participating golfers in the following manner:

First place: USD 3,000,000

Second place: USD 1,708,000

Third place: USD 1,095,000

Fourth place: USD 851,000

Fifth place: USD 684,500

Sixth place: USD 593,000

Seventh place: USD 509,500

Eighth place: USD 429,700

Ninth place: USD 377,000

Tenth place: USD 340,500

11th place: USD 310,000

12th place: USD 274,700

13th place: USD 258,300

14th place: USD 241,800

15th place: USD 224,800

16th place: USD 206,600

17th place: USD 196,600

18th place: USD 187,500

19th place: USD 179,600

20th place: USD 171,100

21st place: USD 163,100

22nd place: USD 155,000

23rd place: USD 146,700

24th place: USD 138,500

25th place: USD 133,800

26th place: USD 128,000

27th place: USD 123,300

28th place: USD 119,100

29th place: USD 113,900

30th place: USD 108,000

31st place: USD 104,500

32nd place: USD 99,200

33rd place: USD 95,700

34th place: USD 93,000

35th place: USD 89,800

36th place: USD 86,200

37th place: USD 82,200

38th place: USD 78,000

39th place: USD 75,200

40th place: USD 72,800

41st place: USD 69,800

42nd place: USD 66,400

43rd place: USD 63,400

44th place: USD 59,800

45th place: USD 56,400

46th place: USD 53,400

47th place: USD 51,300

48th place: USD 49,300

49th place: USD 47,000

50th place: USD 45,900

51st place: USD 44,900

52nd place: USD 44,100

53rd place: USD 43,400

54th place: USD 42,800

55th place: USD 42,100

56th place: USD 41,500

57th place: USD 41,100

58th place: USD 40,800

59th place: USD 40,500

60th place: USD 40,200

61st place: USD 40,000

62nd place: USD 39,800

63rd place: USD 39,600

64th place: USD 39,400

65th place: USD 39,200

66th place: USD 38,900

67th place: USD 38,600

68th place: USD 38,300

69th place: USD 38,000

70th place: USD 37,800

What is the schedule for The Open Championship 2023?

The Open Championship 2023 started on Thursday, July 20 2023 and will conclude on Sunday, July 23 2023. Here is a look at the full schedule of the tournament:

Round 1: July 20

Round 2: July 21

Round 3: July 22

Round 4: July 23

Well, we can’t wait to see all of the exciting golfing action unfold over the weekend.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@The Open)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@RORY)