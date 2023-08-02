A Look At Vijay Singh’s Net Worth And Career Highlights

The world of golf hasn’t witnessed too many Indian names making it big on the global stage. Barring a few golfers like Jeev Milkha Singh, Anirban Lahiri and Arjun Atwal, most Indians venturing into golf have ended up becoming just another brick in the wall. However, there is one Indian-origin name that has stuck around for a considerable time period― Vijay Singh.

While not an Indian in the most conventional sense of the term (he is a citizen of Fiji but of Indian origin), Vijay Singh was a revered golfer back in the day. The Fijian, now in his sixties, has even had the privilege of defeating the legendary Tiger Woods in his prime, a feat that not many people can boast of. Nicknamed ‘The Big Fijian’, Singh comes from a very humble background. Once unable to even afford golf balls, he eventually ended up winning 34 events on the PGA Tour during his professional career.

In the Senior Open Championship 2023 (a golf tournament for golfers aged 50 and above), which concluded on July 30, Vijay Singh finished third. His performance at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club earned him a place in the morning headlines for the first time in nearly four years.

So, if you want to know more about the senior golfer who has been in the news for the past few days, we have got you covered. Join us as we deep dive into Vijay Singh’s career highlights, records, net worth, assets and more.

A look at Vijay Singh’s career highlights

Singh’s early years in professional golf

Hailing from Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji, Vijay Singh joined the world of professional golf in 1982. It took him just a couple of years to win his maiden title at the 1984 Malaysian PGA Championship. However, his achievement was soon clouded by his controversial suspension from the Asia Golf Circuit in 1985 over allegations of doctoring his scorecard. Further investigations made matters worse as John Bender, the then-Asian PGA Tour president, handed the Fijian a lifetime ban from the Asian PGA Tour.

In a bid to return to golf tournaments, Vijay Singh worked at the Keningau Club in Sabah, Malaysia, and later at the Miri Golf Club in Sarawak, Malaysia. 1988 saw Singh find a sponsor who funded a trip to Africa to compete on the now-defunct Safari Circuit. Singh took this opportunity to resurrect his career with open arms and clinched the 1988 Nigerian Open.

Vijay Singh won his first European Tour title at the 1989 Volvo Open Championship in Italy. The same year, he finished in the 24th spot on the European Tour Order of Merit. He ended the year by winning four titles, namely the aforementioned Volvo Open, the Ivory Coast Open, the Nigerian Open (his second consecutive win) and the Zimbabwe Open. In the next three years, Vijay Singh won seven more tournaments across Africa and Asia.

His entry into the PGA Tour

Vijay Singh’s victory over American golfer Mark Wiebe in the 1993 Buick Classic earned him a membership for the PGA Tour and also won him the honour of the 1993 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. After four years and four tournament wins, Singh hogged the limelight by winning the PGA Championship in 1998 at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The PGA Championship win was his first Major title.

Singh had to wait for two years to claim his second Major title at The Masters Tournament in 2000. He won the trophy against South African golfer and former world number one Ernie Els at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Even though he failed to win a single title in 2001, he finished the year with a career-best 14 top-ten finishes on the PGA Tour and stood fourth on the list of earnings for the year by taking home around USD 3.4 million.

Vijay Singh’s best years in professional golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA Championship (@pgachampionship)

2003 arguably remains the finest year of Vijay Singh’s career as a professional golfer. He won four titles, racked up 18 top-ten finishes and was the highest earner in the PGA Tour that year. At over USD 7.5 million, Singh beat Tiger Woods by a margin of around USD 900,494. Singh’s earnings that year were the second-highest PGA Tour total for a single season in its history.

In 2004, Vijay Singh won the PGA Championship for the second time in his career, thereby winning his third Major title. The same year, Singh won the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton. Massachusetts. That win propelled him to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career and marked the end of Tiger Woods’ streak of 264 weeks at the summit of the rankings. Singh finished the year with nine titles, 18 top-ten finishes, and record earnings of USD 10.9 million. He was also named the PGA Tour and the PGA of America’s Player of the Year.

Vijay Singh was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2005, becoming the youngest person alive to achieve the feat. Singh was also listed on the European Tour Order of Merit title in 2006, a first for the Fijian golfer since 1995.

After turning 40, Vijay Singh has won 22 more times on the PGA Tour, beating the record previously held by American yesteryear golfer Sam Snead. Singh is also the second golfer to earn USD 60 million in PGA Tours after Tiger Woods.

His 34 career victories on the PGA Tour are the most by a non-American golfer, and 14th overall. Vijay Singh has spent around 32 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings, and over 540 weeks in the top ten.

Singh’s time in senior golf

Vijay Singh began his senior career with his first PGA Tour Champions event, the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in Hawaii, in 2013. However, it was not until 2017 that Singh won his first senior event. He won the Bass Pro Shop Legends of Golf tournament with Paraguayan golfer Carlos Franco.

In 2018, Vijay Singh won the Toshiba Classic in March. Four months later, he emerged victorious in one of the PGA Tour Champions’ major tournaments, the Constellation Senior Players Championship, in a playoff against Jeff Maggert. Later that year, Singh won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona. By virtue of this win, he also finished fourth in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup.

After a sixth-place finish in the 2019 Honda Classic, Singh made it to the top ten for the first time at the Senior Open Championship 2023.

How much is Vijay Singh’s net worth and career earnings?

With an illustrious career studded with 34 titles in PGA Tours, it’s no surprise that Vijay Singh has made a fortune over the years. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Vijay Singh’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at an estimated USD 75 million. Most of his wealth comes from his earnings in professional and senior golf. In fact, during his time in professional golf, Vijay Singh earned a whopping USD 68 million on the PGA Tour.

Which brands does Vijay Singh endorse?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Singh (@vijaysinghgolf)

Over the years, Vijay Singh has had several brand endorsements which have greatly contributed to his overall wealth. The most prominent of them is a deal with golfing equipment manufacturer Cleveland Golf. Singh has had a contract for equipment with them since 2000. He has often been spotted using the Cleveland Launcher ’09 driver and fairway woods, CG Tour irons, and CG12 wedges.

In 2014, Vijay Singh had an endorsement deal with another golfing equipment manufacturer, Hopkins Golf. According to the terms of the contract, Singh sported the logo of Hopkins Golf on his hat, carried a staff bag made by Hopkins Golf and even played with the company’s wedges.

Southwest Greens, a company specialising in premium synthetic, sand-filled golf greens, had an endorsement deal with Vijay Singh as well. The Fijian golfer joined other golfers like Justin Rose, Jim Furyk and Sergio Garcia by becoming an ambassador for Southwest Greens.

A look at Vijay Singh’s impressive assets

Vijay Singh is the owner of a luxurious residence in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida that is close to the PGA Tour headquarters. He also owns a lavish condo in New York’s Lincoln Square.

In 2022, Vijay Singh put his mansion in Hawaii up for sale. The mansion, with an ocean view on the front, was worth around USD 23 million when Singh decided to sell it.

Apart from houses, Vijay Singh is fond of luxury cars, as is evident from his collection. From what we know, Singh’s fancy collection includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost and two BMW SUVs, the X5 and the X6, among other luxurious cars.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Vijay Singh)