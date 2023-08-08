Where And When Can You Watch The Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight?

“The pen is mightier than the sword.”

While we have been familiar with this metonymic adage since our childhood and have considered the same to be our gospel, recent developments might lead us to think otherwise. Two of the most influential personalities from the world of tech, who are known for their quirky quips on social media, have decided to rely on their fists as they are likely to face each other in a brawl. The Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight can easily be considered as being the most bizarre gladiator match in history and honestly, we are here for it.

Starting off as a social media feud, the banters between the two tech moguls would often toe the line of getting personal. While the two of them have rarely looked each other in the eye, the feud started gaining momentum after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022. The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla was far from happy when reports emerged that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta (which operates social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) has come up with a platform to rival Twitter.

With the launch of Threads in July 2023, Elon Musk’s discontentment about Twitter’s competitor had escalated to a point where the social media feud ultimately resulted in a proposed ‘cage fight’ between him and the CEO of Meta. So join us as we take a closer look at the details of the Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight including when it’s going to take place and where you can watch it.

What is the story behind the Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight?

It all began when speculations regarding the development of a “Twitter killer” (a term coined by Mark Zuckerberg) started circulating last year, soon after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

In June 2023, Elon Musk became the first of the two to use the words “cage match” when he said he was up for it against Zuckerberg. The CEO of Meta agreed to the proposal and asked Musk to send him the location, to which the latter suggested the Vegas Octagon in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is an arena primarily used for hosting matches of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

It is interesting to note that Mark Zuckerberg has been training in mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that confined us all to the sanctuary of our homes. Zuckerberg completed his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in May 2023, and his posts on social media platforms prompted Elon Musk to challenge his Meta Platforms counterpart to a cage fight. For the unversed, a cage fight is a form of physical combat that is contested in an enclosed space. This form of fighting often makes use of mixed martial arts.

Eventually, the talks regarding the proposed fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg waned, and the banter regarding the same subsided. However, the former recently took to Twitter to announce the live-streaming platform for the brawl. The tweet instantly broke the internet and became the talk of the town.

When will the Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight take place?

In the past few days, talks regarding the fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have gained steam. The CEO of Meta took to the Threads platform to reveal that he proposed a date for the brawl but has not received any confirmation regarding the same from Musk.

“I’m ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” Zuckerberg wrote on the Threads app on Sunday, August 6. Musk responded with the following Tweet:

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Earlier in 2022, Musk had posted about a sumo wrestling bout that had caused him “eight years of mega back pain.” The recent update about Elon Musk’s health puts the exact date of the brawl “in flux.”

As a result of Musk’s tweet, whether the fight can take place on August 26 or not remains to be seen.

Where to live stream the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight?

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on . All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Tesla’s CEO took to Twitter (now rebranded as X) on Sunday, August 6 to reveal details of the mega event.

According to Elon Musk’s tweet, the fight will be live-streamed on X, the platform owned by him. He further stated that the proceeds of the fight between him and Zuckerberg will be donated to veterans’ charities.

In the spirit of banter, Mark Zuckerberg responded to Musk’s tweet on his Threads app by raising questions about the reliability of the platform where the cage fight will be live-streamed. He also expressed doubts about X’s ability to raise money. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”, Meta CEO wrote on Threads.

While the duo has often sparred on social media, netizens across the globe eagerly await the time when they spar in person. Some have gone so far as to call the cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk a ‘larger affair’ than the brawl between Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017, often billed as the great UFC fight in history.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter/@Elon Musk)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Twitter/@Elon Musk)