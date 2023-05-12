Here’s How You Can Win A Pair Of adidas Originals Superstars Signed By BLACKPINK

BLINKS in Hong Kong now have a chance to score a rare piece of BLACKPINK memorabilia with adidas Originals.

Just released as part of the new Home Of Classics campaign featuring the four members, the adidas Originals Flagship Store Hong Kong in Causeway Bay will have a pair of autographed Superstars on display. So, in case you happen to be a bonafide sneakerhead who also loves all things K-pop (especially BLACKPINK), then this is an opportunity you simply cannot afford to miss out on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Hong Kong (@adidashk)

This pair of autographed Superstars can be won via their #myadistyle giveaway. To enter the giveaway, fans must do the following three things (don’t worry, they are quite easy):

1. Visit the adidas Originals Flagship Store Hong Kong in Causeway Bay and take a picture featuring the BLACKPINK’s autographed adidas Originals Superstar.

2. Post the picture on an Instagram account (has to be public) and tag @adidashk with the hashtag #myadistyle.

3. Anyone who produces a picture that best embodies “adidas classics” will be declared the winner and is going to receive a pair of BLACKPINK’s autographed adidas Originals Superstar (1 quota only).

Those interested in this exciting opportunity can visit the CWB flagship from now until May 21 to participate in the contest.

(Images: adidas)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong