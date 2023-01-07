Home > Style > Fashion > Alexander McQueen’s Chinese New Year 2023 Capsule Pays Homage To The Rabbit
By: Richard Augustin, Jan 7 2023 1:50 pm

The rabbit is the muse of the moment for many fashion brands. After all, it is the year of the celestial animal with the Lunar New Year fast approaching. British luxury fashion house, Alexander McQueen is also hopping on the bandwagon to honour the rabbit with its Chinese New Year 2023 Capsule Collection.

Available in selected stores worldwide, the new collection features special edition bags and small leather goods. As seen in the gorgeous photos, the collection has an intent focus on the colour red.

Famously a symbol of good fortune, the shade is juxtaposed with soft ivory, iconic pieces include exclusive iterations of The Curve, the Curve Pouch and Bow bags. Each bag is presented in various sizes, either in dégradé, fine leather and shearling, which also serve as another fitting homage to the rabbit.

Twinned rabbits, drawn from artwork especially created in the McQueen London studio, also feature throughout the collection. Joining the Alexander McQueen Chinese New Year 2023 Capsule Collection are a range of accessories. This includes McQueen Seal printed card holders, coin purses and double-wrap leather bracelets finished with the instantly recognisable silver metal skull motif.

Designed to fit any ensemble, the Lunar New Year collection from Alexander McQueen is fitting for the festive Chinese New Year season. Most importantly, it also serves as a collection designed for those who want to stand out from the crowd this Chinese New Year to welcome the Year of the Rabbit in their own indomitable way.

The Alexander McQueen Chinese New Year 2023 Capsule will be available at selected stores worldwide from 1st January 2023.

