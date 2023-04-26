Nike Dunks: The Best Sneakers You Should Add To Your Collection

Nike never ceases to impress sneakerheads with its silhouettes, solidifying the leading position in the sneaker market with every launch. One of the brand’s most iconic curations has been Nike Dunk, the 1985 offering that became a cult classic in the skateboarding community. Dunk, which was initially conceived to target college athletes, became the ultimate skate shoe that we know today.

Thanks to the inception of Nike’s SB division in 2002, the sneaker world saw its first Nike SB Dunk Lows. With tweaks to the tongue, laces, insole and outsole, the legendary Dunk became a modern skatewear icon. Nike rolled out customised sneakers for celebrated skaters like Richard Mulder, Danny Supa, and Reese Forbes, in addition to icons like Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh adopting the silhouette over the years.

Two decades later, the Nike Dunk is enjoying a new-found popularity, breaking sales records in the marketplace and how. With so many models and colourways available in the market, it can be tricky to decide where to start. To ease your confusion, we’ve curated a list of the 10 best Nike Dunks of all time to expand your sneaker collection. Keep reading!