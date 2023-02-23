Looking For Air Jordan Sneakers In Hong Kong? These Stores Offer The Best Collections

Comfort and style go hand in hand in Hong Kong. We’re literally walking everywhere in the city, so comfort is the top priority. At the same time, we like to flaunt our #ootd at every opportunity. That’s precisely why we love wearing sneakers, regardless of the occasion. Air Jordan is among the most coveted sneaker brands, and we tell you where to buy them in Hong Kong.

Air Jordan is popular in Hong Kong just as they are overseas, having a cult-like status symbol. Every time there’s a new “drop”, it’s a race to get the limited pairs available. With so many sneakerheads, the city is filled with various sneaker stores. Just head to Mong Kok, and you won’t even know where to start looking.

Why is Air Jordan so coveted?

Did you know that basketball legend Michael Jordan was fined USD 5,000 every time he wore a pair of Air Jordans on the court? This caused controversy but also boosted the sneakers’ popularity, quickly making it a cultural phenomenon and icon in pop culture.

On the brand’s limited-release strategy, local sneakerhead and Sneaker Surge co-founder Mira Uttamchandani says, “It creates scarcity and exclusivity, promoting sneakerheads a sense of urgency to get their hands on the latest pair. Naturally, the demand for the shoe goes up.”

She also points out that the sneakers have “become an asset class of its own” akin to that luxury timepieces. Hong Kong’s love for streetwear and comfort goes side by side with the brand. “[Air] Jordan continues to innovate with collaboration so we believe demand will continue to grow,” she adds.

Need a new pair of footwear? See our list below for the best places to buy Air Jordan sneakers in Hong Kong.

Best places to buy Air Jordans in Hong Kong

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong