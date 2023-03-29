Calvin Klein Names Jungkook Its New Global Ambassador

Despite the hiatus, the members of the Korean band, BTS, are always in the news. Be it their time in the army or their solo journeys as artists, the ARMY is always excited to know what the boys are up to. And it looks like some more good news has come their way. Jungkook has been officially named the new global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein.

The rumour started when the high-end luxury brand posted a teaser video of their new ambassador yesterday (27 March). In the short clip, one could see a few close-up shots of the BTS singer. Fans could not help but notice that the face in the video was none other than Jungkook’s.

Calvin Klein’s first campaign with Jungkook is finally out

The brand shared the video on Instagram, noting that they will make the announcement today (28 March). However, the news was already confirmed by a leading publication before the big reveal on social media. Calvin Klein then finally released the first campaign with Jungkook a few hours ago, creating a frenzy among the fans.

Calvin Klein’s second collaboration with a K-pop star

Junkook is not the first K-pop star to become the face of this luxury brand. Earlier, BLACKPINK’s Jennie had featured in an ad for the brand. The latest buzz is that the ARMY started buying Calvin Klein’s items modelled by Jungkook even before the first campaign launch.

What are other BTS members doing?

A year back in April 2021, BTS became the new ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Earlier that year, the boyband had worn suits from the fashion house’s F/W 2021 menswear collection to the 2021 Grammy Awards. BTS member Jimin also released the UK Garage and Deep House remixes of his new single ‘Like Crazy’ yesterday. The original version will appear on his debut solo album ‘FACE’, which also includes the single ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’.

