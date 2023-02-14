NewJeans’ Minji Is Now Chanel’s Newest Global Ambassador

Despite their rookie status in K-pop, NewJeans have caused a storm in the luxury space. Days after Hanni became the new face of Armani Beauty, her fellow member Minji cracked a deal with another top luxury brand. The 18-year-old has become Chanel’s newest global ambassador.

Minji will represent the French luxury house in three categories: fashion, watches, and beauty.

Chanel names NewJeans’ Minji as its brand ambassador

NewJeans shared glimpses of Minji’s grand collaboration with Chanel on Instagram. Minji is seen dressed in the brand’s exclusive jacket and hat. In addition, Chanel Beauty products accentuate her look. Chanel is expected to make an official announcement soon, so stay tuned for the latest updates. As for us, we can’t wait to get our hands on Minji’s upcoming launches with the brand!

NewJeans’ lucrative deals with luxury houses

Earlier this month, NewJeans’ Hanni was selected as the global makeup ambassador for Armani Beauty, joining the league of global stars like Cate Blanchett, Sydney Sweeney, Barbara Palvin and Tessa Thompson. The K-pop idol also represents Gucci. Meanwhile, Hyein and Danielle are the faces of Louis Vuitton and Burberry, respectively.

All eyes are now on Haerin as fans await her luxury brand pick. With her recent outings in Dior, speculations are rife that the luxury brand will announce their collaboration soon.

The five-member South Korean girl group released their debut self-titled EP in August 2022, breaking records with their very first drop. It became the best-selling debut album by a girl group in South Korea. Their first single album, OMG, dropped in January 2023, with the eponymous track sweeping top positions on global K-pop charts.



