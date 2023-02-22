H&M And Mugler Are Teaming Up For Spring 2023 Collection

The Swedish fashion chain H&M and its high-end designer collaborations have always been the talk of the town. And recently, the fast-fashion clothing label, in a statement released on 22 February 2023, has announced its collaboration with French luxury fashion house — Mugler.

The Spring 2023 Mugler x H&M collection speaks to Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. The collaboration will be a win-win deal for both brands, as an H&M collection will highlight Mugler’s “sexy brand of power dressing” to a larger audience, according to a Newsbreak report.

In 2023, H&M intends to invest heavily in its design partnerships, as the race for market dominance in the fast-fashion industry intensifies.

Although the exact launch date and other collaboration details are yet to be revealed by the brands, H&M‘s website states that the collection will be available online and in select stores in Spring 2023.

Know more about the brands

Mugler

The luxury brand Mugler was founded by Thierry Mugler in 1974 and became a force to reckon with in the fashion industry of the 1980s and early 1990s.

Cadwallader took over the reins of Mugler as its artistic director in 2017. Ever since the fashion label has been making heads turn through its bold releases and iconic runway designs.

One such instance is the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition. It began in Montreal in 2019 and travelled to Paris in 2021, contributing to the fashion house’s popularity and artistic influence.

Debuting its Spring 2023 collection at the conclusion of couture week in July, the Paris-based brand is scheduled for returning to the Paris Fashion Week on 1 March.

H&M

H&M — Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Swedish fashion chain founded in 1947 by Erling Persson. The brand focuses on designing, distributing, marketing and selling apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty goods and home furnishings, among other things.

The first store of the brand was opened in Hennes in Västerås, Sweden. Ever since, the brand has had a long trail of successes that follows its history of collaborations with Jimmy Choo, Versace, Marni, Comme des Garcons, Maison Margiela, Balmain and Isabel Marant.

(Hero image credit: Sei/Unsplash; Mugler;Featured image credit: H&M/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore