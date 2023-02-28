These Brands Are Coming To Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 At Decentraland

The brands that would be marking their presence at the Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) 2023 on Decentraland have been revealed.

Renowned fashion labels, including Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana and DKNY, which were part of the inaugural MVFW in 2022, are returning alongside new additions, such as American jeweller Ben Bridge and Korean beauty brand Amorepacific.

Adidas is the biggest among the new names, making its MVFW debut.

The second edition of the MVFW is to be held on the metaverse platform Decentraland from 28 to 31 March 2023.

The event will take place after the real-world Fashion Weeks, spanning the globe from New York to Paris in February and March.

All the details about the second edition of Metaverse Fashion Week

From Tommy Hilfiger to Miami Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger’s presentations will have a touch of artificial intelligence (AI) alongside their daily product line-up, reports Forbes. The use of AI-generated fashion isn’t a surprise given that the technology has taken a generational leap with ChatGPT and similar chatbots becoming increasingly popular.

DKNY is coming with DKNY.3 — a concept featuring an art gallery, pizzeria and rooftop lounge. Dundas’ avatars will be presented in partnership with UME and its wearables with DRESSX. Winning designs of Dolce & Gabbana’s Future Reward design competition will also be at the MVFW 2023.

Owners of Adidas’ Virtual Gear non-fungible token (NFT) digital fashion collection will be able to bring their items to Decentraland as part of an arrangement between the brand and the metaverse platform. According to Forbes, holders of the Virtual Gear will receive an exclusive 3D twin of their NFT for their avatar on Decentraland.

Others who will be present at the MVFW 2023 include the digital fashion platform Altr and wearable startup Gaian. Meanwhile, Alo Yoga will host yoga and meditation sessions on the platform. An interactive party will be held jointly by Diesel and HAPE.

The MVFW 2023 will also host the Miami Fashion Week, the first fashion week recognised by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to participate in the event.

First edition garnered massive audience

In total, over 108,000 people were curious enough to attend the first edition — a figure that remains relatively low compared to the hopes and expectations that some may have for these new virtual worlds.

Commenting on the second edition, Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, head of Metaverse Fashion Week, said, “Within one year, we have shown the world one of the strongest and most obvious use cases for the metaverse yet — digital fashion. After all, we don’t all want to look like dull copies of the same avatar in our digital lives. Just like in the real world, we all want to individualize and curate the personal aesthetics that we are recognized for.”

With inputs from AFP Relaxnews.