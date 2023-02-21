‘Sushi Force 1’: Nike And Nobu Team Up For Exciting New Sneakers

The widely loved Nike Air Force 1 sneaker will receive a special limited-edition twist in collaboration with Nobu restaurant, called Sushi Force 1.

Lovers of Japanese cuisine and Nobu restaurants finally have a suitable casual-wear option for when dining at the Beverly Hills outpost. The classic white sneakers loved by many are getting special signage in collaboration with Nobu Matsuhisa of Nobu restaurant. In this co-design with Chris Stamp of Stampd clothing, the iconic ‘Triple White’ Air Force 1 is getting a ‘Beverly Hills Sushi Club’ logo on the heels and tongue tags, and ‘SF-1’, ‘Stampd,’ and ‘Matsuhisa’ printed on the shoelaces. A nod to the chef and one of the restaurant’s most beloved locations, the collaboration is an interesting tie that brings together a growing millennial audience that enjoys fine dining yet still wears sneakers.

Nike and Nobu Team Up for the ‘Sushi Force 1’

Although the new model doesn’t include glaring changes, the Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Sushi Force 1’ will predictably garner huge attention, especially given the growing number of Nike and Nobu fans.

The Sushi Force 1 will be sold at USD195 (HKD 1529.16 approx.) exclusively on Sushi Club. The date is yet to be announced.

