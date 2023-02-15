Pharrell Williams Is Louis Vuitton’s New Men’s Creative Director

Pharrell Williams is the new men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, the French luxury fashion brand announced late on 14 February. The American musician and record producer will succeed Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021.

Louis Vuitton announced that Williams’ first collection will be revealed during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in June.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” the fashion house’s chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

Williams is a 13-time Grammy award winner and also has two Academy Award nominations. An icon in the world of music, he also has proven credentials in fashion.

In 2003, the “Happy” hitmaker co-founded the streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club with fashion designer Nigo. In the past, he has also collaborated with luxury brands such as Adidas, Tiffany & Co., and Moncler. Williams also collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a pair of sunglasses named Millionaire in 2005.

In its announcement, the brand said that Williams’ way of breaking boundaries in his world “aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison.”

The expectation from Williams as the new head of menswear at the brand is very high especially since he succeeds Abloh.

Abloh was appointed in 2018 as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, becoming the first Black American to assume the position at a European luxury house. In his capacity, he revolutionised both the brand and the world of fashion with creations that drew younger fans to the brand.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the fashion brand took 164 years to become the luxury industry’s first USD 10-billion brand in 2018. But it reached USD 20 billion in the next four years, making it the biggest luxury brand in the world.

As per the WSJ, Williams is now the second Black American to reach a similar position.

The publication notes that he comes at a time when analysts are expecting an economic softening in key markets. It also draws attention to the recent change in the brand’s leadership, with Beccari taking over from former CEO Michael Burke and LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault moving his daughter Delphine from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior.

