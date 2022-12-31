Remembering The Top Fashion Moments That Defined 2022!

This year may have been turbulent in a few cases, but it was nothing less than a banger in terms of style and fashion. Since 2022 is all set to offer the last goodbyes, let us take a moment and reminisce about some of the top fashion moments of 2022

The year 2022 was anything, but ordinary! It was all about being back in the business post-pandemic and dropping some unconventional hits on the fashion charts. This year marked the advent of a much louder and brighter fashion scene. I mean just look back at it, from supermodel comebacks, impeccable styles strolling down the ramp, and revisiting classics to new beginnings, 2022 gave us some unforgettable moments to remember the year by. Fashion’s biggest names showcased their finest sartorial games, leaving a lasting impact on the history of fashion. Having said that, since the year is all set to draw curtains so let us take a moment and relive some of the top fashion moments of 2022 and let’s get the ball rolling in 2023 as well!

Top fashion moments of 2022

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s craft at PFW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s magical showcase had to bag the first spot when it comes to the top fashion moments of 2022. Paris Fashion Week witnessed Coperni’s ultimate spray-painted dress, and Bella Hadid pulled it off like a pro and stunned each and every one of us while strolling down the runway.

Rihanna’s maternity fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Well, bad girl Riri is the one who became a pro at showing her baby bump off with unconventional trends and styles. From donning dresses to keeping her looks transparent, Rihanna sure marked the advent of some chic and classy maternity wear.

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

One just can’t keep Met Gala and Kim Kardashian out of any fashion lineup. And especially while we talk of the time when queen-K took the ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme by heart and showed up at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in Marilyn Munroe’s original 60-year-old dress, thus marking one of the most memorable episodes in the history of fashion.

Gaurav Gupta joins the Haute Couture clan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

If Gaurav Gupta joining the clan of Haute Couture designers is not breaking news for you, well then we don’t know what is. Yes, you heard that right, after Meghan Thee Stallion donned the ace designer’s creation on the red carpet, Gaurav Gupta is all set to establish new grounds and showcase his first-ever Haute Couture collection in Paris for Haute Couture Week. So stay tuned and witness him define his brand ever further, and this time at a global level.

Linda Evangelista’s runway return

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fendi (@fendi)

As we speak of the top fashion moments of 2022 Linda Evangelista made a comeback on the runway after over a decade and closed the show for Fendi at New York Fashion Week, marking yet another episode of surprise elements in the year 2022.

Blake Lively’s dramatic tribute to NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Let us add a hint of drama to the lineup, courtesy of Blake Lively’s iconic dress reveal at the Met Gala 2022. Inspired by Manhattan’s intricate architecture, Lively’s dramatic dress showcased different aspects of New York City with each step she took. From the terrific train, and change of palette to the constellation decor on the Versace piece, all of this combined was worth turning a thousand heads toward the diva.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s first boutique in NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

India’s ace couturier aka Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for bringing a piece of Calcutta to not just his styles, but his stores too. And this year, New York City got to witness Sabya’s intricate craft as the designer opens his first beautiful baroque boutique on Christopher Street, making the year and his contributions to the history of fashion even more culturally rich and exquisite.

Alessandro Michele bids adieu to Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandro Michele (@alessandro_michele)

Since it’s all about bidding adieu to the year 2022, so let us not forget the hardest goodbye of the year, Alessandro Michele’s exit from Gucci. After an iconic and extraordinary seven-year run as creative director, Alessandro announced his exit, leaving behind some of his spectacular and unforgettable contributions to the stream of fashion.

Valentino Pink PP Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Well, Barbiecore is one trend taking over all the millennial and Gen Z wardrobes, and Valentino’s Pink PP Collection was probably the reason we all have loads of hot pink ensembles in our wardrobes today. So, the Valentino Pink PP Collection sure deserves a spot in the top fashion moments of 2022.

Hero Image: Courtesy Fendi/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Deepikapadukone/IG

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India