7 Grooming Resolutions All Men Must Follow In 2023

Men’s grooming has evolved over the years. Now in 2023, just splashing some water on your face and using a two-in-one face wash and scrub is not enough. It is quite evident that men are carefully reading labels and selecting the right products for their skincare, body care, hair care and overall grooming needs, and thank god for that!

So this year, it’s time for men to amp up their grooming routine and take it to the next level. On that front, we recommend setting a few grooming resolutions that will be easy to follow.

What are the essential steps in a man’s grooming routine?

A man’s grooming routine should ideally consist of skincare, hair care and beard care, while also opting for products that cater to his specific needs. For example, if you are suffering from severe acne, you need to inculcate products that won’t aggravate your acne. Consulting a dermatologist and following the recommended guidelines is advisable in this case.

Essentially, a basic grooming routine comprises of:

Maintaining a consistent skincare routine to achieve healthy skin.

Exercise regularly to stay in shape and boost your physical and mental health.

Staying hydrated and eating a balanced diet.

Getting enough sleep to recharge and rejuvenate.

Regularly grooming your beard (if you have one).

Experimenting with new grooming products and techniques to enhance your grooming routine.

Why should men maintain a consistent skincare and hair care routine in 2023?

In today’s day and age, following a skincare routine should be mandatory for men. After all, investing in skincare helps reduce the chances of acne breakouts, dry skin and signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. On the other hand, investing in hair care helps you combat hair fall, hair loss, premature greying and dandruff.

So, gentlemen, it’s time to start off your year on the right note by following these easy grooming resolutions that’ll help you become (and flaunt!) the best versions of yourself. You can thank us later.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Pexels – Cottonbro Studios and Anna Shvets)