Limited-Edition ‘Year Of The Rabbit’ TAG Heuer Watch Unveiled

With Chinese New Year right around the corner, TAG Heuer has introduced a limited-edition watch to celebrate 2023 aka the Year of the Rabbit. Say hello to the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit watch.

新年快乐 Prepare to welcome in the Lunar New Year with @TAGHeuer! 🧧 Our limited edition Year of the Rabbit Chronograph combines subtle details that evoke prosperity and fortune. 🐇 Learn more about this special release here; https://t.co/ScSS0MaKkd pic.twitter.com/5uKt5HXLW4 — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) January 3, 2023

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit watch details

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit is a special timepiece launched to commemorate the Chinese New Year celebrations. Limited to only 500 pieces, the watch comes in black, red, and golden chronographs that are redefined yet sporty but also infused with delicate symbols representing the cute animal. The watch also consists of a distinctive striped dial full of contrasting details, making for a bold style statement.

The back of the watch face is fully customized to reveal a printed red rabbit placed on the sapphire glass. Surrounding it are special engravings to indicate the watch’s limited release – “One of 500” and “Limited Edition”. In honour of the Lunar New Year, the watch box also comes in red, is adorned with a rabbit silhouette, and features the golden TAG Heuer logo.

The significance of the Year of the Rabbit

In the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit represents wit, prudence, and skill, positive attributes that undoubtedly resonate with a discerning clientele. Since ancient times, the colour red, present in subtle touches in this limited-edition timepiece, represents luck, joy, passion, and boldness in Chinese culture. Closely linked to the fire element, it is also the colour of choice for most revered spaces and possessions.

Brands introducing the Year of the Rabbit-inspired collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

Fashion and tech brands are getting into the festive spirit by introducing their versions of the Year of the Rabbit-inspired collections. For example, GUCCI released a capsule collection, including menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories, with rabbit designs. Similarly, The North Face released a theme-based collection for the Lunar New Year with key pieces reimagined in print silhouettes of rabbits and new colours. Finally, Apple too launched special-edition AirPods Pro with rabbit engravings for their markets in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Macau, and Singapore.

(Hero Image Credits: Website/TAG Heuer)

(Feature Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/TAG Heuer)