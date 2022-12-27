Long Weekends In Hong Kong: Where You Should Travel In 2023

You don’t have to limit your travels to the twenty-something days of your annual leave. There are plenty of long weekends in Hong Kong in 2023 for you to clock out early and hop on that evening flight to your destination.
Travel has opened, new resorts are welcoming guests, and frankly, you’re tired of scrolling through everyone else’s vacation pictures (#blessed, #dayslikethese #vitaminsea). The 2023 long weekends call for a break closer to home, so you’re not exhausted from travelling. Still, they will spoil you for choice. Here’s the full list of long weekends in Hong Kong:
Long weekends in Hong Kong: Where to travel in 2023
New Year Holiday
Sunday, January 1 – New Year’s Day
Monday, January 2 – New Year Holiday
Consider: Okinawa in Japan
Are you looking to spend some time in the sand and sun? Then, head to Okinawa in Japan with vibrant coral reefs, lush rainforests and beaches. Okinawa feels distinctly different from the urban vibes of Kyoto, Tokyo and Osaka. The tropical paradise can be an excellent alternative to Hawaii, close to home. In addition, January can be the best time to visit Okinawa with sunshine and manageable heat.
Lunar New Year Holiday
January 22, Sunday: Lunar New Year
January 23, Monday to January 25, Wednesday: Second, Third and Fourth Day of the Lunar New Year
Consider: Pangasinan in the Philippines
The Philippines is Southeast Asia’s pin-up island-hopping destination with coral reefs and rolling rice paddies. Move over Palawan and Boracay and take advantage of the long holiday to explore the lesser-known spots. Are you looking for seclusion and privacy? The Philippines has many off-the-beaten-path destinations to uncover. The lesser-known province of Pangasinan is the best for island hopping. Come here for the retreats and stay for the sunny white beaches and epic surf.
Good Friday and Easter Monday
April 7 Friday: Good Friday
April 10, Monday: Easter Monday
Consider: Bali
Bali is a long-haul destination worth the hype (the Obamas seem to agree). The accommodations are plentiful and budget-friendly, dreamy and highly Instagrammable. If that isn’t enough, there are the awe-inspiring temples, endless beaches trimmed in aquamarine surf, and miles of verdant and emerald jungles with waterfalls. All factors considered, it’s nearly impossible not to leave Bali feeling happier, healthier, and tanner.
Labour Day
May 1, Monday: Labour Day
Consider: Macau
Head to Macau, and you’ll find cuisine from centuries of cultural exchange and beautifully preserved colonial architecture. Macau’s historic centre is full of cobblestone streets and colourful facades. What remains constant throughout Macau is the cuisine born from the interchange of Chinese and Portuguese flavours. There are few places where the interaction between East and West is as evident as in Macau. Yet, the blinking lights and casinos draw 32 million visitors and generate roughly six times the revenue of Las Vegas each year.
Birthday of Buddha
May 26, Friday: Birthday of Buddha
Consider: Seoul in South Korea
Planning a short weekend trip with friends? The streets of Seoul will feel like Times Square on steroids, perfect for a grand party with friends. With great nightclubs, gourmet food and shopping options, Seoul has something for everyone (make sure you drink the popular rice liquor, Soju). Now, here’s something for that history buff in your group. Five palaces dot Seoul’s city centre, each a stunner.
National Day off-in-lieu
October 2, Monday: National Day off-in-lieu
Consider: Taipei in Taiwan
Your next vacation close to home should include a stopover there at Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. It is buoyed by a bucolic backdrop of mountains. A melting pot of cultures, Taiwan’s most significant city of Taipei, offers a platter of exclusive experiences—from modern architecture to ancient temples and authentic cuisine.
Quick fact: Taipei was home to the tallest building in the world until the Burj Khalifa unseated it. The towering Tapei 101 pays homage to Chinese culture with its eight sections.
Chung Yeung Festival
October 23, Monday: Chung Yeung Festival
Consider: Maldives
Maldives can be an excellent choice for a short 3-day trip. Sun-dappled white sandy beaches and turquoise blue Indian Ocean: that’s the nirvana of the Maldives. Luxury embraces nature in the Maldives, and opulence goes hand in hand with sustainability. With over a thousand islands and 26 coral atolls, Maldives is a haven for nature and peace lovers.
Christmas Day
December 25, Monday: Christmas Day
Consider: Phi Phi Island in Thailand
Let’s first get the pronunciation right before we describe the beauty of Phi Phi Island: “pee-pee”. Yes, you read that right! Just a two-hour boat ride from Phuket, Phi Phi is a group of six islands. The picturesque beaches of Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh will make your jaws drop! Maya Bay, the filming location of Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Beach, is one of the highlights in Phi Phi.
Bookmark the long weekends in Hong Kong and plan your holiday calendar already!
