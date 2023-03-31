Live like Ted Lasso: Experience A Night At The Pub From The Show For HKD 106

Greyhounds, rejoice, because The Crown & Anchor, the pub where Richmond’s rowdy but well-meaning fans from the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, is available on Airbnb.

Ted Lasso was a show that arrived just when the world needed it: in the middle of the pandemic when everyone was locked inside their homes. Jason Sudeikis’ ever-optimistic American coach with that iconic Southern twang that’s as memorable as Benoit Blanc’s gave us hope in the midst of trying times.

It’s no surprise that the show has become beloved by so many with fans anxiously anticipating the latest season. But if you truly want to immerse yourself in the Lasso world and maybe even take a sip of that “hot brown water” while being in the show’s actual location, then a stay at The Crown & Anchor is exactly what you’re after.

Hero image: Airbnb

The Crown & Anchor: the pub from Ted Lasso that you can now spend a night in

Fans of the show will undoubtedly be familiar with The Crown & Anchor. The pub is owned by the lovable Mae, played by Annette Badland, who is also listed as the host on the Airbnb site. It’s the go-to place for Greyhound diehards on match days and the haunt of Baz, Jeremy, and Paul, the three Richmond fans who both love and hate Ted at the same time (story of every football fan).

Guests will be able to enjoy drinks from the tap as well as traditional pub fare much like how Ted and his family enjoyed fish and chips (no newspaper wrapping though). A dartboard is also available just in case you feel like schooling the ex-husband of your girlfriend—sorry, I meant your boss—while giving one of the most heartwarming yet badass monologues in TV history. On top of that, official AFC Richmond kit will be provided because you have to be properly clothed when cheering the Greyhounds after all.

And yes, those iconic biscuits in the pink box will be available. Time to try them for yourself to see what made Rebecca drop an f-bomb.

Before you get all giddy, the pub from Ted Lasso is only being listed on Airbnb for a limited time. Up to four guests can book a one-night stay from 23 – 25 October for a price of only £11 (approx. HKD 106) a night, which is also the number of players on the pitch. Request for bookings starts at midnight 22 March 12pm, so if you seriously want to prove you’re Richmond ‘til you die, you better not be a goldfish and remember to get your request in.

And don’t forget: The latest season of Ted Lasso is now on Apple TV+.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online Singapore