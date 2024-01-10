The Ocean Of Storms: Deep Diving Into The Blancpain x Swatch Fifty-Fifty Range

Armchair enthusiasts and hardcore collectors alike, be prepared: the Blancpain x Swatch Fifty-Fifty range has added yet another coveted colourway to their Scuba Fifty range.

First introduced back in September of last year, the elusive high-low collaboration between Swiss high-horology manufacturer Blancpain with commercial Swiss watchmaker Swatch has easily made a solid case concerning the voracious consumer market appetite for historically significant watch designs reinterpreted for the masses.

Meet the Blancpain x Swatch Scuba Fifty ‘The Ocean of Storms’

Tapping into the storied heritage behind the world’s first-ever dive watch, the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, as the basis for their partnership, the inaugural collection comprised five different colourways. Dubbed the ‘Scuba Fifty‘ watches, each was named after one of the world’s five oceans, featuring subtly varying designs that are unique to the nautical inspirations that they are meant to embody.

However, this sixth edition may just be the most desirable of the bunch, as it will be the only one to feature a sleek, monochromatic white-on-black colourway. Suitably named ‘The Ocean of Storms’ in honour of the 2 million square kilometer Oceanus Procellarum ‘sea’ on the Moon, this enigmatic take on the Scuba Fifty is contained in the same Bioceramic case as its predecessors. Only this time around, it has been painted black and will feature contrasting white numerals on its rotating bezel.

Likewise, the watch dial is suitably outfitted in the same colour scheme, tastefully paired with luminescent hour markers and orange accents on the tip of the second hand and the depth rating.

As is the case with the rest of the Scuba Fifty collection, ‘The Ocean of Storms’ iteration will similarly be powered by Swatch’s proprietary SISTEM51 mechanical movement and come with a matching NATO canvas strap.

Be prepared to battle for it in stores and online upon its release on January 11th 2024 for HKD 3,150. Thankfully, as this is a non-limited release, you’ll still have your chance to nab it when stocks are replenished at a later date.

