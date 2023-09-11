New Watches Releasing In September 2023 To Put On Your Radar

Watch out! We’re back with a list of fresh new watches in September 2023 to add to your timepiece collection.

Thinking of upping your sleek watch game? We’ve got the timepieces just for you. This September, we’re celebrating dark visions and bold lines. There’s more to these beauties than meets the eye, though — beyond the dial runs a tourbillon that gets the timepiece going. From Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. comes a fusion of light and dark; while Breguet places importance on the more minute details for the minimalist wearer. Here’s our roundup of some investment-worthy watches for September 2023!

New watches releasing in September 2023 to keep an eye out for

H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Vantablack® and Endeavour Centre Seconds Vantablack®

Embodying elegance to a T, the Endeavour Vantablack® strikes a perfect contrast between tradition and nanotechnology. A true visual symphony, the watch is encased in a fitted 40mm-diameter form with its hands in red gold contrasts. The dial is an endless abyss; and here’s where the Vantablack® shines — an ultra-black coating that’s recognised as the darkest substance in the world. What’s unique about the Endeavour is that it’s almost entirely made of carbon nanostructures, developed for astrophysics and used in telescopes (it absorbs 99.965% of light). In other words, the Vantablack® is something like a black hole. The Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Vantablack®, as its name states, features a one-minute flying tourbillon that ‘floats’ in the centre of a black hole, with no reflection, and without any indices or logo — a marvel of a vision. In contrast, the Endeavour Centre Seconds Vantablack® model fixes its self-winding Manufacture calibre HMC 200 to conduct its movements.

Learn more about the H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Vantablack® models HERE.

Breguet Classique 7637

Yet another piece with its dial ‘dipped’ in black (grand feu enamel, to be more specific), the new Breguet Classique 7637 is as much a vision as it is a complex timepiece. Combining aesthetics and technical mastery, the Classique 7637 is Breguet’s masterpiece that perfects the craftsmanship in the making for nearly 250 years — the ‘minute repeater’ — a chiming mechanism consisting mainly of hammers striking a gong-spring. The grand feu enamel adds to the overall charm of the watch: the enamelling technique involves a complicated mixture of silica, ground oxides and coloured powders carefully fired to produce the ideal shade of the watch’s dial. And the hours and minutes? Feast your eyes on the open-tipped gold Breguet hands — all encased in the 42-mm diameter.

Learn more about the Breguet Classique 7637 HERE.

Arnold & Son DSTB 42 Platinum & DSTB 42 Red Gold

The DSTB 42 — which stands for ‘Dial-Side True Beat’, by the way — has long been one of Arnold & Son’s most personal collections. And with the DSTB 42 Platinum and DSTB 42 Red Gold, the English brand reinterprets the model to ‘beat’ out a brand new rhythm. From its stunning openwork and fine gold bridges, both the case and movement of the timepiece have been completely revised and reintroduced in the two limited series. One of the main changes of the new DSTB collection is its new size. In its first version it measured 44-mm in diameter; the new DSTB 42 case drops to 42-mm in diameter (hence the name) and settles for a total thickness of 12.95mm.

Learn more about the Arnold & Son DSTB 42 Platinum & DSTB 42 Red Gold HERE.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic & Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Perpetual Calendar

A masterclass in finesse: the Bulgari Octo Finissimo saga, which includes the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic and the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Perpetual Calendar, is truly a sight to behold. Beautifully crafted in high-tech anthracite carbon and offset by luxurious touches of gold, this norm-defying timepiece redefined the rules of modern horology when it first debuted with the materials back in 1993. The new Bulgari Octo Finissimo CarbonGold watches combine gold with carbon to create an art piece that’s both lightweight and architectural in design. The round bezel against the octagonal structure of the watch face; taut lines in measured majesty — a true staple of the Bulgari style. Paired with Bulgari’s calibre BVL 305, the watch has a profile of only 2.75mm, giving the ultra-thin classic perpetual calendar complication a contemporary look.

Learn more about the Bulgari Octo Finissimo CarbonGold watches HERE.

