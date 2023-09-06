Take A Look At Tony Leung’s Fancy Watch Worth An Unbelievable HKD 133,000

Eyes were on Tony Leung as he made history as the first ever actor from Hong Kong to receive the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement at the 80th Venice Film Festival. But other than his emotional speech, Leung turned heads with his eye-catching fashion.

The Hong Kong superstar was spotted wearing a particular watch from Bulgari. Keep reading to find out more details.

Tony Leung shines in a Bulgari watch at the 80th Venice Film Festival

Leung wore the Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch during a press conference at the 80th Venice Film Festival. It’s an automatic timepiece in a titanium case and bracelet. It also boasts an extra thin mechanical manufacture movement, automatic winding, and titanium dial.

Known for its simple sophistication combined with Swiss watchmaking mastery, it’s no surprise that the watch costs HKD 133,000. As its name suggests, the style takes on a unique octagonal design, which is inspired by the Basilica of Maxentius, the last Roman basilica built in Rome. The watch has a total thickness of only 5.51mm and a self-winding movement of just 2.23 thick for its 40mm diameter. A timepiece perfect for an icon like Leung.

Other than the watch, Leung also wore the Bulgari B.zero1 two-band ring in rose gold with matte black ceramic. As Leung held up the Golden Lion trophy, the glistening ring also took the spotlight. Despite its simplicity, the ring costs HKD 15,700 with a design inspired by the Colosseum. The all-black look is great for pairing with any outfit and it has an 18-carat rose gold to finish.

An emotional tribute to Hong Kong cinema

Upon receiving the award at the festival, Leung was given a two-minute standing ovation by those in attendance. In his speech, he thanked his wife, Carina Lau and the “wonderful people (he) worked with over the past 41 years”.

“I am so grateful to have been raised in Hong Kong as well as being nurtured by the Hong Kong movie industry in general, where my acting career began,” he said. The actor added that the award is a tribute to Hong Kong cinema.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong