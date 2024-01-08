What Your 2024 Chinese Love Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

For some Chinese zodiac signs, the Year of the Dragon 2024 will mark the beginning of a blissful romance. The Lunar New Year, which commences on February 10th, 2024, promises to be a time of finding love, reigniting old sparks, strengthening bonds or focusing on personal development. Chinese astrology reveals a lot about your personality, compatibility and luck, thereby helping you gain guidance about life, love and marriage. Let’s take a look at the Chinese love horoscope for 2024 to know which zodiac animals will be hit by the cupid’s arrow.

According to Chinese Horoscope 2024, this year will be filled with transformation, growth and abundance. The zodiac animal of 2024, Dragon, belongs to the Yang symbol and is linked with the element of fire. Therefore, its natural characteristics will intensify throughout 2024, bringing positive opportunities and growth for every person. While some zodiac animals will flourish in their careers, others will finally attain a healthy lifestyle and for the rest, romance will be at its pinnacle. From Pigs and Dogs to Dragons – find out which zodiac signs will soar high in love.

Chinese love horoscope 2024: Zodiac signs that’ll soar in love

Dragon

Zodiac years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024…

2024 is your year to prosper, grow and succeed Dragons! Your intuition will guide you to the right people who deserve love and are willing to give you the same committed partnership in return. 2024 is an auspicious time to start a new relationship or family. The Year of the Wood Dragon is creating bountiful opportunities to strengthen existing relationships and you’ll no longer have to walk alone in life. The energy of the Dragon will be favourable for bearing a child and conception but most importantly, for tying the knot.

When you face setbacks or challenges, try to put in extra effort and be optimistic rather than bolt away. You have to remain loyal, cordial and open all communication channels to maintain relationships. Coming to single Dragons, you’ll enjoy great fortune in addition to finding the love of your life. You’re brimming with zeal and passion for romance, so grab the right opportunities and stay positive to channel these feelings correctly. Plan a surprise date, leave them little love notes or treat them to breakfast in bed – 2024 will be a wonderful period.

Monkey

Zodiac years: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028..

With your charm, wit and intelligence, you’ll be highly favoured by the opposite sex in 2024. You’ll find yourself getting flirtily gazed at during social outings, someone might ask for your contact information as you’re passing by and your friend circle will expand. While you’ll attract many admirers with your charisma, there’s no way you can be a philanderer in 2024. You’ll be as lonely as a cloud if you keep switching partners.

This frivolous approach to relationships and emotional stuntedness has to be discarded in 2024. It’s okay to explore your possibilities. However, don’t rush into commitments or dive headfirst into serious relationships without weighing all the pros and cons. The Wood element in 2024 will make you energetic and expressive, nudging you towards taking a big step like marriage. This year is all about support, love, compromise and patience. Fidelity and mutual admiration will be the pillars of a healthy relationship.

Dog

Zodiac years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 206, 2018, 2030…

The Chinese love Horoscope 2024 is looking transformational and evolutionary, Dogs! You’ll finally be rewarded for your inherent loyalty and honesty in the form of a loyal and committed partner. Being the most sought-after lovers of the zodiac, you’ll be able to easily spark intense and lasting romances.

For all single Dogs, the beginning of 2024 will bring unexpected opportunities for love. Allow yourself to embrace the changes and take chances to find what you’ve been long seeking. Dogs, your compatibility with the Dragon will bring good news in 2024. If you’re already in a relationship, this year you’ll feel a stronger connection with your partner. By navigating the joys and challenges together, 2024 will see your bond grow and deepen. Express your feelings honestly and openly and have those difficult conversations if you really want to forge a life-long partnership.

The second half of the year brings with it some challenges. However, with compassion and compromise, you’ll find a common ground. Keep in mind that obstacles and altercations also help create a renewed sense of love and solidify the foundation of a relationship.

Pig

Zodiac years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031, 2043..

2024 will be a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges. But don’t worry as your warm-hearted and considerate nature will still shine through. Pigs, your best quality in relationships is that you don’t waste time on meaningless unions. This year, you’ll find people on the same page who recognise and appreciate true love. You’re often accused of being opportunistic in love, but you give back everything you have. In 2024, stay firm on your decisions and don’t let anyone kill the romantic in you.

Social gatherings and mutual connections are your best bet at finding love in 2024. So, put yourself out there. Trust your instincts but also take your own sweet time before committing to someone. While love and romance are in overdrive in 2024, remember to also focus on other responsibilities like career and personal growth.

As for those already in a relationship, you’ll have a strong urge to start a family of your own. Especially during the summer season, the need to settle down will intensify and no one will be able to divert you from your path. 2024 will unfurl an enchanting love story despite all the setbacks!

Rat

Zodiac years: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032..

The Year of the Wood Dragon will put you on a path of transformation, Rats, you value love above all, whether it is a soulmate connection, or a familial bond and this year will soothe any tensions between you and your close ones. The protective influence of the Dragon will help you sail through all challenges and increase your charm that’ll help you attract like-minded partners. Single Rats will get into relationships, while those in relationships/ marriages will rediscover lost love.

According to The Chinese Zodiac, you are in harmony with Tai Sui (the Great Commander of Chinese Astrology). So those in the single/confused phase of life will let go of their celibacy and opt for marriage.

(Hero image credit: Vera Arsic/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Lucas Pezeta/ Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac is luckiest in love in 2024?

According to the Chinese Love Horoscope 2024, Pig, Dragon, Rat, Dog and Monkey will be luckiest this year.

Is 2024 a Dragon year?

2024 is the Year of the Wood Dragon.