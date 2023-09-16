Which Chinese Zodiac Sign Is The Unluckiest Of Them All?

Sometimes you lose in life, sometimes you win, and sometimes – you’re simply unlucky! Just when it seems like the tides are shifting for good, something always comes along to ruin it, and the worst part? You have no control over it, thanks to your stars. While ‘luck’ is subjective and differs based on every individual’s perspective, astrology has deemed some zodiac signs to be unluckier than their counterparts owing to the traits and shortcomings these signs possess. The Chinese zodiac is a repeating cycle of 12 animals, with each animal representing specific years of birth. Each animal brings with it particular personality traits and characteristics, understanding which helps you get deep insights into the trajectory of life. Curious to find out which Chinese zodiac sign is the unluckiest out of the lot?

While the ‘luck’ and ‘bad luck’ of each Chinese zodiac sign change from year to year, some animals are more susceptible to all things tragic and ill-fated. Let us will familiarise with signs which are perceived to be unlucky. Keep reading!

Which Chinese zodiac sign is the most unlucky?

Goat/ Sheep

Birth years: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027…

People born in the Year of the Goat are the ‘luckiest unlucky’ people trotting the globe. Did you know that there’s a popular Chinese folk that says ‘9/10 Goats are inadequate’? This implies that Goat-born people are destined for bad luck.

This age-old belief has trickled down in today’s time as well, with many Chinese people maintaining that people born in a Goat year are built to become followers rather than leaders or lead a more difficult life compared to those born in other years.

Why is the Year of the Goat/ Sheep unlucky?

Just like the Goat is seen as a relatively weak and vulnerable animal, people representing this Chinese zodiac animal also embody similar traits. Goat people often come across as dependent, weak, timid, prone to influence, indecisive, sentimental and pessimistic. Moreover, the Chinese character for sheep is similar to the character for loss, further contributing to the wide perception of bad luck lingering with this sign. According to China Source, young couples still prefer to avoid having children in the Year of the Sheepsimoly because of their belief in these ancient ideologies.

Having said that, it’s important to remember that the Chinese zodiac is not a fixed destiny and not everyone born in these years will encounter misfortune and doom constantly. Each sign has its own advantages and disadvantages, and it’s up to each person to find a silver lining in some scenarios and forge their own path.

Other unlucky Chinese zodiac signs

Rooster

Birth years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029…

Driven, ambitious and self-reliant – Roosters have all that it takes to build their fortune with hard work. However, bad luck overshadows it all at times. Even when things fall astray despite all the efforts, Roosters minimise the damage with their well-organised mind which is always brimming with distinctive ideas and solutions.

This sign often lives in extremes. Either they’re beaming with enthusiasm about something, or they are completely impassive. There’s no in-between. Their emotions dwindle from extreme highs to extreme lows in no time, and this unsteadiness even affects their career and fortune. They’re too outspoken and critical of others but are unwilling to accept other people’s suggestions and simply want to lecture everyone as they think they’re always right. If they overcome these haughty and hypocritical traits, they’re likely to make great progress.

Snake

Birth years: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037…

The jealous and suspicious snake doesn’t have many friends, simply because people want to steer clear of their stingy nature! They lose friendships and opportunities as they aren’t cautious of how and what they talk to others about. Snakes, you really have to mend and bend your ways!

People born in the Year of the Snake can’t digest the fact that someone’s better than them. So instead of appreciating others’ excellence, they’ll go against them and try to malign their image. Their rumour-mongering, gossipy nature is another red flag, further making people wary of their ways. These erratic folks are likely to have trouble forging lasting relationships or marriages. Despite being extremely intelligent and wise, Snakes aren’t usually able to fulfil their ambitions as they’re too rigid in their ways. So, snakes, it seems like you need to ease out that ‘headstrong’ nature of yours soon!

(Hero image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: RDNE Stock project/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac sign is unlucky?

Goat/Sheep is considered to be the unluckiest Chinese zodiac sign.

Which Chinese zodiac sign is the luckiest?

Dragon, Pig, Rat, and Tiger zodiac signs enjoy massive luck.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong