July Horoscope 2023: Your Tarot Reading For July 3 – July 9, 2023

Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the card reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance and clarity to a situation. Here’s looking at this week’s July 3 – July 9, 2023 horoscope.
There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we must overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy. It is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gains insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe.
July Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for July 3 – July 9
Career and Finance
Five of Pentacles Reversed is a relief card indicating the end of the challenges you were facing. A new phase will begin for you and the advice is to foster inner strength, learn from your mistakes and start with renewed vigour. For people in business, your financial situation will improve.
Health
The Fool Reversed shows neglect towards health and the advice is to get a thorough check-up done and look after yourself. Start with a healthy diet plan and indulge in exercising. Be cautious as you are prone to accidents this week.
Relationships
Page of Wands is a positive card indicating good relationships. Any acrimony from the past will get sorted out and family life will be good and harmonious. Singles will meet new people and natives in relationship might like to move towards permanency.
Career and Finance
Lovers is the tarot card for Taurus natives this week. Change of job is a big possibility. You need to think carefully and decide. Businesspeople might make a commercial collaboration which will be beneficial. Good gains and profits are expected.
Health
Ace of Pentacles Reversed indicates the start of some health problem. You should address any discomfort you are facing immediately.
Relationships
Seven of Cups indicates you have unreal expectations from your partner. You need to get practical and accept the good and bad of your mate and try to make the best out of your relationship. Singles might reconnect with an old flame.
Career and Finance
Two of Swords card indicates you have two career options, and the choice is difficult. You need to introspect and see what you actually want. Think carefully before the plunge.
Health
The Star is your health card for the week, and it indicates good health but also a warning to maintain a balance. Healthy eating and exercising is a good investment.
Relationships
Queen of Swords Reversed suggests you might be holding on to past grudges which are preventing you to be your loving and caring self. Let go the past and move ahead amicably. Natives in relationship need to set realistic expectations.
Career and Finance
Knight of Swords indicates a promotion or a new position you were aspiring for. You are focused and committed, and these are the qualities which will take you places. The advice is not to rub people on the wrong side as you speed up. Businesses will flourish and finances will be good and satisfactory.
Health
Eight of Cups indicates lethargy and negativity leading to stress and related health issues. You need to schedule a regular exercising regime and focus on eating properly.
Relationships
Two of Cups indicates a harmonious relationship for cancer natives. You will bring out the best in your partner and your bonds of love will grow stronger. Singles are likely to find suitable mates and natives in relationship will move towards permanency.
Career and Finance
Ten of Wands card indicates struggle and work overload for Leo natives. You need to learn to delegate your work and bite only what you can chew. Business natives will be struggling to keep afloat. Finances might not be as expected, and you might feel burdened to fulfil the financial needs this week.
Health
King of Swords Reversed indicates good health. You need to address your health issues immediately and not neglect any symptoms.
Relationships
Eight of Swords is indicative of a claustrophobic relationship. You need to find healthy solutions, set some base rules communicate frankly with your partner and convey your likes and dislikes. Singles might be lonely and people in relationship might not be in a happy spot.
Career and Finance
Six of Swords indicates things are getting better for you at work and you are feeling relieved with the overload being eased out. Financially things will settle down and you will be at ease. Postpone any work-related travel as it might not be fruitful.
Health
The Star is your health card indicating good health and in order to keep a status quo inculcate healthy eating and exercising habits.
Relationships
Page of Swords indicates disagreements and disharmony. You need to set some ground rules. It is unhealthy for one person to give in all the time as indicated by the cards. Singles should meet more people and natives in relationship should give more time for their bonds to grow.
Career and Finance
Nine of Wands card indicates you are struggling to maintain your position and achievements and you are thus exhausted. The advice is to be persistent and not give up at this stage. Your hard work will yield rich dividends shortly. Finances will get better.
Health
Ace of Cups indicates you are working to better your health and whatever efforts you are putting in towards that are yielding good results. You need to keep up your efforts to maintain and enjoy your good health.
Relationships
Four of Wands Reversed is the relationship tarot card and this card indicates lack of harmony among partners and unhappiness from family.
Career and Finance
Judgement is the Tarot card for Scorpio sun sign natives this week. Your work ethics and conduct should be impeccable as you are being watched and assessed. Business natives are likely to change the nature of the work. Financially you need to be alert make sure all your paperwork is up to date. You are likely to get good returns from past investments.
Health
Three of Pentacles is the tarot card for Scorpio natives. If you have been working towards your well being the results will be good. You will feel energetic and robust.
Relationships
Ace of Pentacles card suggests that you will appreciate your partner and will enjoy a prosperous relationship. If wanting to have a child, this is the perfect time. Family will be caring and understanding. Singles will find their dream person and natives in relationship are likely to propose.
Career and Finance
Tower Reversed card indicates adversity and insecurity at work. Be prepared for the worst, keep your cool and do your best. Businesspeople might face upheavals and obstacles. Cater and prepare well for the lack of funds, you might have it hard this week.
Health
The Hanged Man indicates some physical ailment. If you are already undergoing treatment, it might take longer than normal time to cure.
Relationships
Four of Wands indicates stability and security in relationship. Wedding bells will soon be ringing for singles and those wanting to tie the knot.
Career and Finance
Page of Cups indicates favourable outcome relating to your career. This card generally denotes unrealistic expectations. Financially you will do well but you might feel disappointed because of quixotic goals.
Health
Ace of Wand Reversed indicates lack of energy and enthusiasm. It is advised to get a thorough check-up done.
Relationships
Three of Wands Reversed indicate miscommunication and misunderstanding. You might not be opening up for the fear of upsetting them but it is better to be open and frank with your near and dear ones.
Career and Finance
Justice is the career and finance card for Aquarians this week. What you sow, so shall you reap. If you have performed your duties honestly and sincerely you will be rewarded with growth in your career. Financially if you have been sagacious and invested wisely, you shall reap the benefits.
Health
Eight of Swords card indicates anxiety, fear and panic attacks. It can also indicate eye problems.
Relationships
Two of Swords Reversed indicates emotional upheaval in relationships. Ignoring a problem is never a good idea, deal with it upfront to find amicable solutions. Singles might feel disillusioned from their previous relationships.
Career and Finance
Moon Reversed card might face some misunderstandings at the workplace. Your co-workers might be uncommunicative and dishonest. Businesspersons need to be careful against fraud and theft. Financially, things will be as expected but you might incur some losses and thefts.
Health
Four of Swords Reversed suggests Pisceans might be overburdened with work and commitments. Natives recuperating this card indicates healing and recovery.
Relationships
Ace of Swords Reversed is the relationship card for this sun sign suggesting some hurtful exchange of words among partners. Try not to escalate things. For natives in relationship, maintain distance and take time to decide.