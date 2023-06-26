Love Horoscope: Weekly Reading For June 26 – July 2, 2023

“Love is the beauty of the soul” – St. Augustine. There is no fixed definition of love. It is an interpersonal relationship. Love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of your partner. Affection, intimacy, physical attraction, and romantic overtures are additives for romantic love. On that note, let’s know the June weekly love horoscope (2023).

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some get you closer and yet some create a distance. The love horoscope for this week guide and help you accordingly.

Venus, the planet of love is in the zodiac sign of Cancer owned by the Moon. This denotes a heady mix of passion and emotions in the love life of all the zodiacs. Mars will enter Leo on 1 July thus increasing sensuality and romance. Attachment among partners will increase. On the flip side, Mars in fiery Leo owned by the Sun itself will result in aggression and anger for some zodiac sign natives. Disappointments and triumphs, heartaches and highs are part of life. Remember happiness is not by chance but by choice.

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding, and above all acceptance of the imperfections of your partner. Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egotism, possessiveness, and obsessiveness.

Read along to see what the cards foretell about your weekly romantic love horoscope for the week of 26 June to 2 July.

June love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction