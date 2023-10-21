Zodiac Cusps: Their Meaning, Significance, Traits And Dates

Astrology is not a science but a practice that has been followed, researched and perfected over the years. Contrary to popular belief, it is not just about making loose assumptions or adhering to baseless superstitions; in fact, most predictions are based on mathematical calculations. Whether you believe in the subject or view it as a casual interest, there are times when you might find your sun sign traits don’t entirely resonate with your own personality. This could lead you to consider the possibility that you fall under the category of zodiac cusp. So, let’s delve into what that means in detail.

What is a zodiac cusp?

Western astrology has ascertained a zodiac sign for every month in the Gregorian calendar. The sign changes with the movement of the sun; hence, twelve zodiac signs for as many months make up the whole wheel. And, each zodiac sign covers 30 degrees, and together these 12 signs form a circle of 360 degrees. It is commonly believed that those born in the degree of 27 to 29 are cusps. That is, they imbibe qualities of the next zodiac sign rather than the sun sign they are born under.

The 29th degree is also called the anaretic degree (the last degree of a zodiac sign) and is believed to have transformative powers for the individual born under it. The birth chart clearly shows this placement. Now, just because many people believe in it, it doesn’t mean that cusps exist. Astrologically, it is deemed impossible. Here’s why.

Why are astrologers critical of this concept?

Those who claim to be cusps believe they have positive traits of both the zodiac signs (the one they are born under and the one that follows) and none of their negative qualities. However, astrologers dispute this belief. According to them, for a person to be a cusper that is to have two sun signs, the luminary would need to be placed in two zodiac signs simultaneously, which is physically and mathematically impossible.

The sun remains in one sign from zero to 29 degrees, completes the cycle and moves on to the next zodiac sign. Hence, every individual has only one sun sign regardless of when they are born. But yes, people indeed have qualities of two or more zodiac signs, but this phenomenon is unrelated to the cusps.

Looking beyond sun signs

Astrology is much more nuanced than dividing the entire population of Earth into just 12 sun signs. A birth chart for every person could be made by calculating their exact birth time, day, year and place. Their ‘big three’ signs are analysed to get an accurate picture of their core personality and behaviour pattern, which in turn are used to predict their future. These three signs comprise the sun sign, the ascendant or rising sign, and the moon sign. All three signs represent different elements of one’s persona.

While the sun sign gives a general idea about the individual, the moon sign depicts their inner world and emotions. The ascendant is very important to analyse how a person presents themselves to the world and how the world perceives them.

Next, a person’s planetary positions (Mercury, Venus and Mars) are checked to see how they fare in terms of communication, relationships, money and career.

Potential zodiac cusp dates and traits

If you are among those who believe in cusps, then here are some potential zodiac cusp date combinations that you could relate to.

Aries-Taurus: April 16–22

This cusp is believed to be very powerful, as it has the drive and ambition of the Mars-ruled Aries but the calmness and resilience of the Venus-ruled Taurus. This combination is said to bring a lot of wealth, good fortune and prosperity to the person.

Taurus-Gemini: May 17–23

Gemini’s curious intelligence, coupled with the Taurean determination, is said to bring in a flow of good energy which, if focussed well, can bring a lot of positive results for the native.

Gemini-Cancer: June 17–23

This is a magical combination because the spiritedness of the Mercury-ruled Gemini is brilliantly balanced by the emotional sensitivity of the crustacean water sign ruled by the moon.

Cancer-Leo: July 19–25

This cusp is said to have all the regality and power of the Leo, ruled by the Sun, but none of its flamboyance. The cusp influenced by the deep Cancer is considered shy but confident.

Leo-Virgo: August 19–25

This combination demands the perfection and detail-orientedness of Virgo, ruled by Mercury, but the self-assuredness of Leo.

Virgo-Libra: September 19–25

This is also known as the cusp of beauty because the Venusian sign of Libra creates a perfect balance, blending in its inherent charm with Virgo’s need for orderliness.

Libra-Scorpio: October 19–25

One should be slightly wary of this cusp, as it combines the non-confrontational and likeable disposition of Libra with the dark, suspecting and intuitive nature of Scorpio.

Scorpio-Sagittarius: November 18–24

This is a very profitable cusp for the native because the intense and slightly vengeful traits of the water sign of Scorpio mix well with the sunny, adventurous and happy-go-lucky qualities of the fire sign of Sagittarius.

Sagittarius-Capricorn: December 18–24

The general Sagittarius need to seek adventure, and their total disregard for routine is balanced well with the Capricorn’s stability-seeking tendencies.

Capricorn-Aquarius: January 16–23

The earth sign of Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, wants to always adhere to rules. The Aquarian intelligence and revolutionary insights are certainly helpful to this cusp to achieve greatness.

Aquarius-Pisces: February 15–21

This is known as the cusp of sensitivity, as the progressiveness of Aquarius is matched well with the Piscean sensitivity, calm demeanour and empathy.

Pisces-Aries: March 17–23

This cusp signifies rebirth, as completely opposite energies of the hot-tempered and impulsive Aries are crossed with the meditative and dreamy Pisces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are the zodiac sign cusp dates?

Generally, people who are born on the 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd or 23rd of a month are considered cusps.

-What does being on the cusp of a zodiac sign mean?

Astrologers do not take the concept of cusps seriously, but it is popularly believed that people with zodiac cusp dates imbibe the qualities of two zodiac signs simultaneously.

-Who are cusp signs compatible with?

Cusps are generally compatible with other cusp zodiacs and the sun signs they are associated with.

-Which cusp is powerful?

The zodiac cusp Aries-Taurus is considered to be very powerful.

