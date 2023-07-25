Best Spas In Hong Kong For You To Relax And Rejuvenate At

When it comes to taking a moment to ourselves, settling a bath set and lighting a scented candle might seem the easiest way to unwind. But nothing can beat a relaxing, therapeutic spa treatment. Fortunately, the spa offerings couldn’t be more varied right now. So, whether you want to stretch your limbs with a watsu or an energising Ayurvedic massage, spas in Hong Kong combine ancient wisdom with modern, high-tech touches to deliver a total-body tune-up.
Are you finding it difficult to hit your reset button? Hong Kong’s leading spas are on hand for travellers and residents looking for some TLC. Whether you’re a legit local or are visiting Hong Kong for the first time, there’s no reason you shouldn’t take advantage of the city’s spa scene. And as with most things in Hong Kong, there’s something for everyone when it comes to detoxing and re-energising, including super-luxe massages, innovative body treatments and quick facials.
A spa isn’t just a one-off indulgence but a year-round responsibility. It is the best way to de-stress after a long week at work. If you have been craving that much-needed downtime, you are lucky because we have a dose of escapism to help you sail through your work week. We’ve rounded up Hong Kong’s most insanely relaxing and luxurious spas — all made for Instagram.
So, when you’re ready to take a break from mani-pedis and at-home facials, do yourself a favour and book an appointment at one of the places in Hong Kong. Save this list and get ready for some ‘me’ time!
Most lavish hotel spas in Hong Kong
The Peninsula Spa is a bit pricer than your average spa, but you can’t go wrong here when you’re looking to splurge. The luxurious Peninsula Spa have treatment rooms with sweeping harbour views. And, while the massages and the facial treatments feel divine, the amenities are undoubtedly the highlight. The lavish spa facilities feature crystal steam rooms, infrared ice fountains, a sauna and a plush relaxation area.
Tucked inside the Mandarin Oriental, this is one of the city’s most luxe spas. Not only will you find personalised massages that focus on recovery but traditional Chinese therapies for emotional, physical and mental well-being. In addition, they offer a wholly customised holistic treatment complete with a Chinese herbal steam room, tepidarium, tearoom and more.
If we’re being honest, the Ritz Carlton Spa is one of Hong Kong’s best-kept gems. At 116 floor, the Ritz-Carlton’s luxury spa offers luxe services and views of Victoria Harbour. There’s a full menu of body treatments and massages in personalised treatment rooms and couple spa suites. You can also indulge in spa cuisine and more, all with a gorgeous panoramic view.
Heads up: The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel is likely one of the most relaxing experiences in the city. The Four Seasons Spa offers manicures with cocktails and gorgeous views of Victoria Harbour. They take your spa experience up a notch with an amethyst crystal steam room, an experience shower, a terrace infinity-edge pool with speakers and an ice fountain. You can also relax in your private suite, with an opulent marble tub and soak in unparalleled views.
There’s just something so lavish about hotel spas—and this spot inside Grand Hyatt is undoubtedly no exception. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this secluded gem feels like a mini resort. The treatment rooms are complete with calming greenery that will help you slip away under a cooling body wrap. They also have a 50-metre heated outdoor pool followed by a poolside tai chi or yoga class to re-energise you.
So, Marriott’s signature wellness brand, Quan Spa, located inside Hong Kong International Airport, is worth mentioning. It can be an ideal spot to visit for some TLC during layovers. Body wraps and qi fusion massages are on the menu. If you are not catching a flight and still wish to pamper yourself, you can enjoy free parking for three hours if you book your treatment through Klook.
Get yourselves pampered at Angsana Spa, the sister brand of Banyan Tree Spa, which is known for its world-class holistic spa offerings. Channelling that same energy, Angsana Spa boasts similar relaxing experiences with a focus on natural ingredients and aromatic touches. This is the place to be when you want to calm your mind.
For those in the know, Asaya at Rosewood Hong Kong automatically conjures up images of restorative getaways and holistic experiences. The focus is on “personal journeys to self-discovery” through well-cations, a loyalty programme, retreats, sessions with practitioners, and massages. So, with a range of offerings available, it’s no wonder it’s become a household name.
No list of best hotel spas is complete without mentioning Chuan Spa. While it also has an outpost in The Langham, the one at Cordis has beautiful details that add an extra point to our books. The spa takes inspiration from the five natural elements and traditional Chinese medicine, making it the perfect sanctuary to relax your mind, body, and soul. Whether it’s beauty or wellness treatments, each one is guided by the Five Elements Theory.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The Ritz Carlton Spa with a full menu of body treatments and massages in personalised treatment rooms and couple spa suites.
Answer: The Spa at Four Seasons takes your spa experience up a notch with Amethyst Crystal Steam Room, an Experience Shower, a terrace infinity-edge pool with speakers and an ice fountain.
Answer: The Ritz Carlton Spa, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental and The Spa at Four Seasons are some of the most luxurious spas in Hong Kong.