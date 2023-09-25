Top 7 Fitness Trackers Of 2023: Stay Fit With The Best Wearable Technology

In recent years, the fitness industry has witnessed a remarkable transformation with the growing popularity of fitness trackers. These gadgets have pretty much revolutionised the way people approach their health and fitness. They have become indispensable tools for individuals seeking to monitor and optimise their physical activity, sleep patterns and overall well-being. In 2023, these advancements in technology have taken fitness trackers to new heights, offering an array of cutting-edge features and capabilities.

So, if you’re also looking for a fitness watch in 2023, you would be pleased to know that a lot of exciting models came out this year. Given the plethora of options available on the market, we thought it would be a good idea to guide you by providing an in-depth analysis of the best fitness trackers in 2023. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a casual exerciser or someone keen on improving their health, this comprehensive review will help you make an informed decision and find the perfect fitness trackers to support your wellness journey.

How to choose the right fitness tracker

Selecting the right fitness tracker is crucial for maximising its benefits. When choosing one, consider its fitness tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, step counting, sleep analysis, GPS tracking and calorie tracking, to ensure comprehensive activity insights. Additionally, prioritise a design that offers comfort and suits your style preferences.

Do check the battery life and charging options to ensure uninterrupted usage during workouts. Compatibility with smartphones and apps also enables seamless data synchronisation and integration into your daily routine. Look for some bonus features like waterproofing for swim tracking, SpO2 monitoring for oxygen levels, stress tracking for holistic well-being and guided workouts/coaching to stay motivated and achieve your fitness goals efficiently.

Remember to keep the following key factors in mind before selecting the right fitness tracker:

1. Fitness tracking features

Heart rate monitoring

Step counting and activity tracking

Sleep monitoring and analysis

GPS and location tracking

Calorie tracking

2. Design and comfort

3. Battery life and charging

4. Compatibility with smartphones and apps

5. Additional features

Waterproof and swim-tracking capabilities

SpO2 monitoring

Stress tracking

Guided workouts and coaching

So, with that clear, here’s a look at the best fitness trackers to watch out for in 2023.

The best fitness trackers of 2023

The best overall: Fitbit Charge 5

When looking for the best fitness trackers that 2023 has to offer, look no further than Fitbit.

After all, Fitbit has always been synonymous with fitness equipment and their latest offering – the Fitbit Charge 5 – is helping them prove their expertise. A number of exciting features have been incorporated into this tracker including the always-on colour touch screen which is a major improvement over the Fitbit Charge 4. You can easily read the screen even in bright sunlight and for those who love doing HIIT workouts outdoors or going for hikes, this makes for a great option. It also has a ‘Daily Readiness Score’ feature which measures how ready you are based on three different metrics – fitness fatigue, heart rate variability and recent sleep. A tracker that is visually appealing, is easy to read in all weather conditions and comes with some majorly impressive features, the Fitbit Charge 5 is an all-rounder!

Best for runners: Garmin Forerunner 265

If you’re a runner, you’re going to need a fitness tracker. As it happens, we have a great pick for you – the Garmin Forerunner 265.

One of the best fitness bands for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 265 comes with some exciting features like 20-hour battery life, advanced training metrics, accurate GPS and a bright and beautiful AMOLED screen. It is also lightweight and easy to use when you’re on the run. Not to mention, it has the addition of triathlon and multisport modes which allow you to track all of your training in just one session. It comes in two sizes and also has some of Garmin’s more premium features. What’s not to love?

Best for iPhone users: Apple Watch Series 8

While we understand that the Watch Series 9 is the latest offering from Apple, it’s too new for us to come to a consensus about its utility and popularity. So instead, we are going for the model we know is tried and tested, one that will now be available at an even more affordable price – the Watch Series 8.

If you’re an iPhone user, the Apple Watch Series 8 will be your best friend. With 18 hours of battery life and iOS compatibility, your life will be a lot easier with this fitness tracker on your wrist. This one even comes with new body temperature sensors which aim at tracking menstrual cycles! Not to mention, it has a whole host of other health and fitness-related features such as more in-depth running metrics, medication logging and better sleep tracking.

New safety features have also been added such as Crash Detection which will be activated in case a severe car accident occurs. The way this works is that the Watch Series 8 makes use of a powerful new accelerator, gyroscope and barometer, as well as the GPS and microphone, to detect the car crash. It will then alert emergency services if the user does not respond within 10 seconds. In other words, the Watch Series 8 can even save your life.

Best budget buy: Amazfit Band 5

If you’re looking to meet your fitness goals on a budget, the Amazfit Band 5 is perfect for you. This is a fitness tracker that offers many of the premium features from some of this year’s smartwatches but at a fraction of the price. It comes with blood oxygen reading, stress monitoring, built-in Amazon Alexa, sleep tracking and several other high-end offerings you’d be surprised to see, given how much it costs. Not to mention, the 15-day battery life which is the clincher!

To sum up, it is comfortable to wear, simple to customise, water resistant up to 50 metres and can reasonably compete with many of the pricier varieties out there.

Best for Android users: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Are the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic two of the finest smartwatches money can buy in 2023? When dealing with a highly fragmented ecosystem like Android, Samsung has done an exceptional job in ensuring that these watches work well with non-Samsung branded Android smartphones. The onboard sensors and the clever software do a great job at fitness and health monitoring, especially with the wider selection of fitness tracking modes it comes equipped with. Also impressive is the bright display, a well-designed One UI interface and good battery life.

For those wanting something different: Oura Ring Gen3

While the Oura’s Gen3 Ring has been making some noise for all the wrong reasons – mostly regarding the company’s unpopular tactics of making consumers pay for new features – we still believe it’s worth checking out.

In the hodge-podge of identical square and round watches, the Oura truly stands out for its revolutionary design. It is extremely small and attractive and the new onboard sensors are highly accurate as well. With a membership, those features are accessible, giving you access to guided meditations, personalised insights and educational content. The ring is sensitive enough to pick up on body temperature drops and can even tell women when their periods are going to start.

While all these features sound great, they are unfortunately only available once you get the membership, which can be a dealbreaker for most.

The most accurate: Fitbit Inspire 3

For those looking for accuracy, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Inspire 3. After all, it is the most accurate fitness tracker you’ll find in 2023. With a water resistance of up to 50 metres, this one weighs 3.5 ounces, includes sleep tracking and comes equipped with a heart rate monitor. While it does not come with a built-in GPS, it has at least nailed the basic features a fitness tracker should have. It is also lightweight, has excellent battery life and comes with a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

It is pretty much the most accurate fitness band out there and is extremely easy to use as well. You can also choose from up to three different band colours – black, lilac and morning glow. The wristband also comes in two sizes – small and large.

The future of fitness tracking technology

The future of fitness trackers holds immense promise, driven by potential advancements and emerging trends in tracking technology. Integration of AI and machine learning will also revolutionise data analysis, enabling more precise and personalised insights into our health and fitness metrics. These trackers will become smarter, adapting to our unique needs and providing actionable recommendations for improved well-being. Furthermore, the impact of health ecosystems and interconnected devices will create a seamless experience, with fitness trackers integrating with other smart devices and health platforms. This interconnectedness will foster a holistic approach to health management, empowering individuals to take charge of their fitness journey with unprecedented convenience and effectiveness.

Conclusion

In conclusion, as we embrace the remarkable innovations in fitness tracking technology, the key to reaping its true benefits lies in choosing a tracker that aligns perfectly with your individual fitness goals and lifestyle. Each person’s journey to better health is unique, and a personalised approach to fitness tracking can make all the difference. With the power of these advanced wearable devices, we have the tools at our fingertips to take charge of our well-being like never before. Embrace the assistance of technology to embark on a journey to a healthier and happier you – because your wellness matters, and now, you have the technology to support it every step of the way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the most accurate fitness tracker to buy in 2023?

The most accurate fitness tracker to buy in 2023 may vary based on individual needs and preferences, as different models excel in specific features like heart rate monitoring or GPS tracking. It is recommended to research and compare top-rated models to find the one that aligns best with your fitness goals.



– Which is the most popular fitness tracker?

The most popular fitness tracker in 2023 could fluctuate throughout the year due to market trends and new product releases. However, some popular contenders include the Fitbit Charge 5, Garmin Forerunner 265, Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 8.



– Are fitness trackers accurate?

Fitness trackers have significantly improved in accuracy over the years, thanks to advancements in sensor technology. While they provide valuable data for monitoring physical activity and health metrics, their accuracy may still vary based on the brand, model and specific functionalities. It is essential to understand their limitations and use them as supportive tools rather than absolute measurements.

Feature image credits: Fitbit

Main image credits: Oura