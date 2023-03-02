Mukesh Ambani’s Genome Testing Venture Might Be A Gamechanger

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is planning to venture into genome testing, in what is certain to be a revolutionary move in the healthcare and tech industries in India. Around the world, startups like 23andMe have already made genetic testing quite popular. In fact, you must have seen one of those YouTube videos where people reveal the results of their DNA ancestry reports.

As Amabani is focusing on genome testing, with healthcare being the priority, let’s take a closer look at what his move might mean for us.

What is genome testing?

In simple words, genome testing can help you discover any genetic changes in your DNA that can lead to health problems. It is also used to help identify any genetic disorders or cardiac/neurodegenerative diseases you might have inherited from your parents or grandparents. For instance, if you have inherited Marfan syndrome from an ancestor, but you aren’t showing its symptoms yet, a genome test can help identify the genetic disorder.

Ambani’s foray into genome testing is an absolute gamechanger Genome testing is an absolute game-changer and in some cases, even acts as a lifesaver. After all, not only can it reveal a person’s predisposition to cancers, but it can also identify genetic disorders and other cardiac and neurodegenerative diseases. In many of these cases, early detection can be the difference between life and death. Ambani’s test kit is also going to be a lot more affordable than the current alternatives. At USD 145 (HKD 1138.19 approximately), this test will be 86% cheaper than the cost of a full genome sequencing report from companies like MedGenome or Mapmygenome (those can cost as much as USD 1000 or HKD 7849.58 approx.). In fact, Ambani’s test might be the cheapest of its kind in the world, which clearly makes it a game-changer in more ways than one. Additionally, the genome tests, and the biological data they offer, can also help Pharmaceutical companies and scientists developed more effective drugs. Wellness Mycoplasma Infection: Keep An Eye Out For These Symptoms Wellness Heart Failure Facts And Statistics: What You Need To Know

(Main and

(Feature image credits: Courtesy Unsplash/Sangharsh Lohakare)

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)