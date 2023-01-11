Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best Original Song For ‘Naatu Naatu’

RRR has made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Golden Globe Awards 2023 for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. The award was received by M. M. Keeravani who composed the electrifying song. The 80th Golden Globes, which were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, also saw S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR in attendance.

RRR becomes a strong Oscar Contender with its Golden Globes win

By winning the Golden Globes for Best Original Song, RRR made history. It’s the first Indian production to have won the category.

Twitter couldn’t help contain its excitement at ‘Naatu Naatu’s’ win.

Here’s the moment that “Naatu Naatu” won the #GoldenGlobe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/zSDO8KLQlx — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR were in attendance

The stars of RRR, Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. who played the roles of Raju and Bhim respectively were both in attendance at the awards, alongside director S. S. Rajamouli. The host for the evening was stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Golden Globe Awards Winners: Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson Win Awards

There was an exciting and diverse slate of winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Angela Bassett made history by becoming the first actor to win a Golden Globe for performance in a Marvel film when she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

angela bassett being the first MCU actor to win a golden globe — and a major acting award — for their work in a marvel movie is the greatest thing to ever happen #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DhHAsUZ15H — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 11, 2023

The early winners also included Ke Huy Quan who won for his incredible performance in Everything Everywhere all at Once, Justin Hurwitz for the score of Babylon, and Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

