Ángel Di María’s Net Worth And Things To Know About The Argentine Footballer

On 18 December 2022, Argentina created history by winning the FIFA World Cup after 36 years. One of the greatest footballing nights ever saw some incredible sporting moments — Lionel Messi’s goals, a hattrick from France’s Kylian Mbappe and of course, an overwhelmed Ángel Di María, who scored the game-changing goal that gave Argentina an edge over the French team. As the star player etched another massive moment in his sporting career, we look at Ángel Di María’s net worth, some of the most expensive things he owns and learn some facts about him.

As of 19 December 2022, Ángel Di María has an estimated net worth of USD 18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While fees and other payments from the sport make up a major chunk of his wealth, innumerable brand endorsements contribute to Di María’s net worth. In 2016, Forbes named him one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with an estimated net worth of USD 22.1 million at that time.

The 34-year-Argentine has made an undeniable contribution to the 2022 FIFA World cup finals. Scoring the second goal in the 36th minute, Di María doubled Messi’s opening score and gave the country the advantage even before halftime. This helped create immense pressure on Les Bleus. Sheer brilliance unfolded at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium when the game went into a penalty shootout and the Albiceleste lifted the golden trophy.

Interesting facts to know about Argentina’s Ángel Di María and some of the expensive cars he owns

Ángel Di María’s career achievements

Ángel Di María is undoubtedly one of the evergreen names in football, with outstanding career achievements, both at club and international levels. The excellent winger and midfielder is currently attached to the Serie A club Juventus FC.

In 2007, Di María got the first cap for his country on the U20 team and the following year, he made it to the senior national team. Such are his skills and renown that he has caught the attention of iconic European clubs and has been associated with names like Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before joining Juventus.

Di María grabbed headlines when he scored the winning goal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Argentina beat Nigeria 1-0 to clinch the gold medal. Although he couldn’t make a mark in the 2014 World Cup final due to injury and Argentina bowed out to Germany, he quenched his thirst for revenge at the 2020 Copa América Final after defeating Brazil where he netted the winning goal. He also scored a crucial goal against the defending Euro Cup champion Italy to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Club transfers and fee records

The most eye-popping deal came in 2014 when the midfielder left Real Madrid to join Manchester United for five years. The British club broke all transfer fee records of the time and paid nearly GBP 60 million (about USD 73 million). However, a year later, he joined the French club, PSG, before joining the current Italian club in July 2022.

As part of PSG, Di María had a splendid debut season wherein he set a record in Ligue 1 for making the highest number of assists in a single season. This performance streak was carried forward in the 2015-2016 season as well, with 15 goals and 25 assists. However, the next season was a bit bumpy, as he found it difficult to make a place in the starting 11.

Di María’s salary and transfer value

One of the top-order footballers, Ángel Di María has a huge fee and reportedly continues to enjoy a considerably high transfer value even today. In 2015, PSG signed the Argentine after his time at Man U, and in October 2018, the two parties signed a contract of a reported annual salary of USD 14.4 million, which amounts to a weekly fee of approximately USD 280k.

When he completed his Juventus transfer, the club issued a statement, saying that the star has signed an employment contract till June 2023. As per Deccan Herald, the Argentine winger will make EUR 7 million (approximately USD 7.14 million) over a single stint in Turin.

Once with a transfer value as close as Cristiano Ronaldo’s, Di María today enjoys a reported transfer value of USD 17 million, as enters the last leg of his career.

Brand endorsements

Di María also does several brand endorsements, for which he charges quite handsomely. Though it is difficult to quote a ballpark figure, the list of brands includes Adidas, Budweiser and Fans360. And all this contributes to Ángel Di María’s net worth.

Di María’s luxury car collection

Known for his love for luxurious cars, the World Cup winner has quite an impressive portfolio of lavish automobiles in his garage. As per media reports, the Man U deal acted as the catalyst to fire his love such that Di María spent over GBP 750,000 (nearly USD 915,000) on premium automobiles.

After moving to Old Trafford, he was quick to spend some of his GBP 300,000 (about USD 366,725) weekly salary to purchase a fleet of SUVs and fast cars. In 2022, ahead of Christmas, he splurged GBP 250,000 (approximately USD 305,000) on a sleek Lamborghini Huracan. He amped up this prized possession with an additional GBP 50,000 (approximately USD 61,000) of black paintwork for a more personalised touch.

This was followed by a ‘family roundabout’ car — a GBP-90,000 (over USD 109,800) Range Rover Sport. The official website says, “Taut body surfaces convey power and performance, while the stealth-like headlights, grille and sculpted lower bumper exude confidence and attitude. The uninterrupted tail-light graphic sets the rear apart.”

Complete with chrome detailing, state-of-the-art technology, 58.42 cm wheels and leather interiors, make this beast a beauty.

Another impressive name in Di María’s garage is a grand Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS, which cost him a whopping GBP 100,000 (about USD 122,100). The chic car can pick up a speed of 0-60 mph (about 96 kmph) in just four seconds.

In 2015, the star footballer also welcomed an Aston Martin Vantage which reportedly cost GBP 250,000 (USD 305,525). Finally, one more automobile to his credit, a more modest car, is a GBP 60,000 (about USD 73,384) black Corvette Stingray, courtesy of Man U’s shirt sponsor Chevrolet.

Di María’s tattoos

While this may not rank as one of the most expensive things he owns, Ángel Di María has some precious memories and moments inked on his body. His love for tattoos is evident from the elaborate body art on his arms and legs, and many of them carry significant meanings.

In 2007, when he left his place to join Benfica, all his friends got inked a special message, which reportedly translates into “To be born in El Perdriel was and will be the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life.”

He also has the names of his daughters — Mia and Pia Di María — on his thighs.

He is married to Jorgelina Cardoso and the four often go on vacations and spend quality family time whenever possible.

(Main and feature image credit: Ángel Di María/ @angeldimariajm/ Instagram)