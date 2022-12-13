Aryan Khan Has Launched A Premium Luxury Collective Called D’YAVOL

After announcing his debut as a director with Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan launches new lifestyle luxury collective brand D’YAVOL. We have all the details.

Over the last few months, Aryan Khan has been announcing new collaborations and ventures that foray across genres. He first became the face of the new collection by sportswear brand Adidas, and later, he announced his directorial debut with Red Chillies Entertainment’s new venture, which he has also written. Now, the budding star and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has announced his new brand, called D’YAVOL.

What we know about D’YAVOL, Aryan Khan’s new brand

The luxury lifestyle brand has been launched with his friends and business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. Sharing a post on Instagram, Aryan wrote, “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here…”

The brand, which has been in conception for five years, aims to bring to its consumers among the best global experiences and products across categories such as fashion, beverages and exclusive events. According to media reports, Aryan said that his friends and him have worked for the last five years to make this brand a reality. D’YAVOL will focus on creating quality and craftsmanship, showcasing the best of what global platforms have to offer, when it comes to consumer products.

Reports add that the first launch by Aryan Khan’s brand will be a premium vodka. This beverage will be made in partnership with AB InBev India. D’YAVOL aims to follow this with a limited-edition capsule collection of premium clothing. Later, the brand will aim at expanding their reach, creating products and services in various luxury categories to reach out to a host of varied consumers.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @___aryan___/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India