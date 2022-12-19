Home > AM Select > Hit List > The Most Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Summed Up The 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Most Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Summed Up The 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Most Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Summed Up The 2022 FIFA World Cup

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 19 2022 3:19 pm

Well, it’s finally done and dusted. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in the history books after Argentina defeated France to lift the trophy. The final, like the rest of the world cup, was truly one for the ages and was nothing less than a thrilling roller coaster ride that so way too many twists and turns. In the end, when all was said and done, it were Messi’s men who came out on top.

As the World Cup was one of the most unpredictable and eventful in history, the memes were absolutely hilarious as well. And so, without further ado, here’s a round-up of our favourite 2022 FIFA World Cup memes that made us all laugh out loud. Which ones were your favourite?

The best and funniest 2022 FIFA World Cup memes

 

1. This brilliant summation of Kylian Mbappé’s performance in the finale 

2. Or an even better summation of Lionel Messi’s world cup-winning performance

Thanos would approve.

3. No for real, we hope the actual PSG training session isn’t too awkward….

4. We couldn’t agree more 

Morocco’s dream run till the semi-finals was one of the best stories of the tournament so far.

5. The unpredictable group stages summed up in one meme 

6. Okay, perhaps we can sum them up in two memes 

7. Argentina Vs Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (out of context) 

8. Japan winning matches like it’s nobody’s business 

9. Unless it’s against Costa Rica

10. As they say, Karma is a …..

11. Wasn’t the first time it happened though

12. And I Oop!

Well, at least he’s still the GOAT? No?

13. Morocco knocking out teams like it’s child’s play 

14. ICONIC 

15. The airline didn’t have to come for Germany and Belgium like that yikes! 

16. Maybe they should have benched Ronaldo for the quarter-final too  

We said what we said.

17. We still love you Harry Kane.   

18. Give It The Oscar 

19. Now this is the sequel we’d love to see. 

20. And finally, what we all feel right now 


(main image credits: IMDb, FIFA)
(feature image credits: FIFA)

2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina Cristiano Ronaldo France Japan Kylian Mbappé Lionel Messi memes Morocco qatar Qatar World Cup
written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
