The Funniest Memes That Perfectly Sum Up The Year 2022

2022 was a wild ride. We’ve seen a fair share of ups and downs—well, mostly downs, but a journey isn’t complete without some obstacles. Let’s sum up the year in the format we know best: memes.
Remember how Shark Tank India’s judges’ dialogues were so relatable? That was this year. Will Smith getting banned from Oscars? Also this year. Crypto-bros getting dunked on for questionable financial decisions? Oh wait, that’s still ongoing. All of those and a lot more, presented in memes—the most educational medium of all.
The year in memes: 2022
January
COVID and PM2.5 are the combo we never needed but it’s here anyway.
Euphoria suddenly popped up on every social media platform.
February
Remember Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India? We’re still using his reaction.
Pyaar wyaar sab doglapan hain 😆🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5vwYPiqQ6r
— 🤍 C͙h͙a͙r͙m͙i͙s͙ 🤍 (@CAPxCreations) March 23, 2022
The memes from Inventing Anna were just *chef’s kiss*
Wait, 50 Cent was in the halftime show?
50 cent waiting for his turn like:#PepsiHalftime #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/l8nHDRpU5Q
— mal (@__mallymal__) February 14, 2022
March
All of our reactions:
Oh, honey, no.
#Amul Topical: Actor strikes MC at Oscars! pic.twitter.com/Hg95TSlXoO
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 28, 2022
Most random thing that happened in March
April
How Indians fought the Coronavirus
#Pushpa..#PushpaRaj ho ya koi bhi,
Our fight against #COVID19 is still on!
🛡️Keep following #COVIDAppropriateBehaviour 👇
✅Always wear a #mask
✅Wash/sanitize hands regularly
✅Maintain distancing
✅Get fully #vaccinated#IndiaFightsCorona #We4Vaccine @alluarjun @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/Mlzj9tnWL5
— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) January 19, 2022
May
The Met Gala came and as expected, some celebs just showed up doing the bare minimum.
what I expected vs what we’re getting#metgala pic.twitter.com/oYcZ2c3PGg
— ♡ (@jolangfrds) May 2, 2022
This meme aged like milk.
#vegetarian 💖
Meme Cardit – @Deepak640xl_ #binodmeme pic.twitter.com/k3Ul2CbqUR
— AYUSH VERMA आयुष वर्मा (@AyushRamakant) July 14, 2022
June
The masterpiece that is Renaissance dropped this year.
Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will! pic.twitter.com/K6lbMWCBoJ
— Bran. (@HeyyBran) June 21, 2022
June
We were watching the British complaining about the hot weather with a smirk.
Pride came along, and this pupper took over the internet. We’re not complaining.
corporations on June 30 vs corporations on July 1 pic.twitter.com/Yx868bweJp
— dominick 🏳️⚧️ (@transguyenergy) June 30, 2022
August
That time Shakira was in court for tax fraud LOL
Judge: You’re gonna have to serve…
Shakira: pic.twitter.com/D9Cbp5Qg11
— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 29, 2022
Everyone loves the Sandman, and that means Netflix is about to cancel it soon.
watching the sandman and all i can think about is this pic pic.twitter.com/nlOrdqDDI2
— ratte (@m0nbee) August 18, 2022
Oh did y’all forget about this shenanigan?
Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Joe Alwyn travelling and touristing around the world on the magic carpet in order to ethically prevent CO2 emissions. pic.twitter.com/bzzTuB6F8n
— anchal (taylor's version) (@anchaltoowell) July 30, 2022
September
BRB, streaming the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix
We can almost hear this meme
Isha’s dialogue in #Brahmastra #BrahmastraMeme pic.twitter.com/sv47tf7d7M
— Aditya Sinha (@ad1tyasinha) September 11, 2022
We are in misery
October
Can we agree that this meme is in the “stupid but good” category?
Leave Van Gogh alone!
Tag us next time, jeez!
The super famous ‘chalak’ jibe from Bigg Boss
November
One of the important questions of our times
Or you can simply Dunzo it without worrying about this! 🙃#Messi𓃵 #Ronaldo𓃵 #ronaldomessi #FootballWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bIDjHVVBUM
— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) November 20, 2022
And now there’s a fun little lawsuit 🙂
Wednesday Addams stabbed her way into all of our hearts
enid sinclair wednesday addams pic.twitter.com/mBjoK9qjgk
— caro εїзೃ | dhesp the loml (@LVCAR0) November 26, 2022
December
Can’t get over this
No but for real, the teaser trailer looks AMAZING!
“three tickets to the barbie movie, please” pic.twitter.com/GJFubpmCXe
— twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) December 16, 2022
How did your Spotify Wrapped look?
It’s always fun seeing the British fight each other in the comments.
Congrats to the absolute GOAT!
Messi when he tries to dribble pass Kenneth Omeruo 😭 https://t.co/H4HrmaVnrT pic.twitter.com/bCNoxvFNj4
— Oghenerie (@Oghenerie_jnr) December 21, 2022
And finally, wishing you all a happy 2023.
