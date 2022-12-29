Home > AM Select > Hit List > The Funniest Memes That Perfectly Sum Up The Year 2022
The Funniest Memes That Perfectly Sum Up The Year 2022

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 29 2022 8:12 pm

2022 was a wild ride. We’ve seen a fair share of ups and downs—well, mostly downs, but a journey isn’t complete without some obstacles. Let’s sum up the year in the format we know best: memes.

Remember how Shark Tank India’s judges’ dialogues were so relatable? That was this year. Will Smith getting banned from Oscars? Also this year. Crypto-bros getting dunked on for questionable financial decisions? Oh wait, that’s still ongoing. All of those and a lot more, presented in memes—the most educational medium of all.

The year in memes: 2022

January

COVID and PM2.5 are the combo we never needed but it’s here anyway.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bkkmemes (@bkkmemes)

Euphoria suddenly popped up on every social media platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Movie scenes (@movieshowstime)

February

Remember Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India? We’re still using his reaction.

 

The memes from Inventing Anna were just *chef’s kiss*

Wait, 50 Cent was in the halftime show?

March

All of our reactions:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Oh, honey, no.

Most random thing that happened in March 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

April

How Indians fought the Coronavirus

May

The Met Gala came and as expected, some celebs just showed up doing the bare minimum.

This meme aged like milk.

June

The masterpiece that is Renaissance dropped this year.

June

We were watching the British complaining about the hot weather with a smirk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dobby Club (@dobbyclub06)

Pride came along, and this pupper took over the internet. We’re not complaining.

August

That time Shakira was in court for tax fraud LOL

Everyone loves the Sandman, and that means Netflix is about to cancel it soon.

Oh did y’all forget about this shenanigan?

September

BRB, streaming the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

We can almost hear this meme

We are in misery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farangs Gone Wild (@farangsgonewild)

October

Can we agree that this meme is in the “stupid but good” category?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Fake Rothko (@thefakerothko)

Leave Van Gogh alone!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Tag us next time, jeez! 

The super famous ‘chalak’ jibe from Bigg Boss

November

One of the important questions of our times

And now there’s a fun little lawsuit 🙂

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Fake Rothko (@thefakerothko)

Wednesday Addams stabbed her way into all of our hearts

December

Can’t get over this

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chuism. (@baba_chuism)

No but for real, the teaser trailer looks AMAZING!

How did your Spotify Wrapped look?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunday Scaries (@sunday.scaries)

It’s always fun seeing the British fight each other in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Congrats to the absolute GOAT!

And finally, wishing you all a happy 2023. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gemma Correll (@gemmacorrell)

